Former volunteer named Community Archaeologist of the Year

A former student at a Welsh university who now helps communities uncover their local heritage has been named Community Archaeologist of the Year.

Tom Hicks (BA 2018, MA 2023), who works as Community Partnership Officer for CAER Heritage, was given the prestigious award by the Council for British Archaeology and Marsh Charitable Trust.

Caerau and Ely Rediscovering (CAER) Heritage is a partnership between Cardiff University, Action in Caerau and Ely (ACE), local schools, residents and heritage partners.

Established in 2011 and centred around Caerau Hillfort heritage landscape, it aims to raise the profile and aspirations in an area that faces significant economic and social challenges.

In 2021, a disused building was converted into a vibrant community and visitor centre at the base of the hillfort, and recent digs in nearby Trelai Park, involving thousands of local volunteers, have helped discover the Bronze-Age origins of Cardiff.

Tom first got involved in CAER more than a decade ago as a volunteer at a dig on Caerau Hillfort in 2015. Having left education at a young age, he was inspired by this experience to take the adult-learner pathway to Archaeology in Lifelong Learning, before progressing to an undergraduate degree at Cardiff University.

Speaking about his current role, CAER volunteer and ancient history student Caroline Simmonds said: “Tom is a really dedicated and patient archaeologist. He is helping provide a community for so many people – allowing students and local residents to come together.

“This organisation has allowed me to get some practical experience as a history student that I would otherwise not have had.”

While a student, Tom continued to dig with CAER, and began to get involved in experimental archaeology, developing practical skills in ancient technologies, including Bronze Age ceramics, bronze casting, lithics, bone and antler working.

This creative passion led him to establish his own social enterprise as a heritage educator and craftsperson, teaching these technologies to a diverse range of people.

He went on to complete his Master’s degree in Archaeology and worked as professional archaeologist before returning to Caerau Hillfort, working at the CAER Centre and helping other volunteers discover the heritage on their doorsteps.