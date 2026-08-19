Former Wales rugby international takes on epic charity challenge

Nation.Cymru staff

A former Wales rugby international is leading a team on a 12-day challenge involving kayaking, mountain climbing and cycling in a bid to raise £50,000 for charity.

Paul Thorburn and eight others will set off from Mumbles Yacht Club in Swansea on Thursday, August 20, before travelling along the Welsh coastline by kayak towards Anglesey.

The team will then climb Yr Wyddfa before cycling around 150 miles back to Swansea, where they are due to finish on August 31.

The Paddle, Peak and Pedal challenge is raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Prostate Cymru, with the team aiming to collect £50,000.

Thorburn, a former Wales captain and full-back, won 37 caps for his country between 1985 and 1991.

He is perhaps best remembered for his 64.2-metre penalty against Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park in 1986, which remains a Welsh international record.

The nine-strong team also includes Bryan Herd, Ian Bain, Mark Cook, Ian Daniels, Iwan Hughes, Andy Mort, Simon Webborn and David Wintle.

Those taking part include former rugby players, a teacher, a serving police officer, a retired Metropolitan Police officer and a former civil servant. One member of the team is recovering from prostate cancer.

Organisers said the two diseases had directly affected the lives of members of the group and their families and friends.

Thorburn said: “My challenge colleagues and I have all witnessed the devastating impact that these diseases have on individuals, their close families and friends.

“We are delighted that Everywhen is sponsoring us as we aim to support the ongoing research into finding cures.

“As well as the financial donation, the input from Everywhen has proven invaluable, ensuring that we have considered all the risks and made appropriate plans to deal with the daily activities and any unexpected situations which can sometimes arise with challenges of this magnitude.”

The challenge is being sponsored by insurance firm Everywhen, which has offices in Cardiff and Swansea, along with a number of other sponsors.

Passion

Justin Newton, regional managing director at Everywhen, said: “The scale of this challenge cannot be underestimated.

“To paddle, climb and pedal their way through such a demanding programme is an incredible undertaking, and one that reflects the passion and dedication Paul and the team have for the causes they are supporting.

“Everyone at Everywhen is proud to stand behind them as they raise awareness and vital funds for charities doing such important work.”

The team is due to begin the challenge at Mumbles Yacht Club at 10.30am on Thursday.

You can donate to the challenge here.

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