Former Wales secretary opposes bid to proscribe Palestine Action

A Labour former Northern Ireland and Wales secretary has warned that he would have been “stigmatised as a terrorist today rather than vilified” when he led an anti-Apartheid “militant” campaign.

Speaking during a debate motion to approve proscription of the Palestine Action group later today, Lord Hain said: “I support the right of Israel to exist and for Israelis to enjoy full security. I’m also a longstanding supporter of Palestinian rights and self-determination in their own state.

“I was vehemently opposed to the antisemitism tolerated under Jeremy Corbyn’s ill-fated leadership, and as far as I remember, I’ve never participated in any Palestine Action protest nor been any on its platforms.”

Direct action

Opposing the move to ban Palestine Action, Lord Hain later added: “In 1969-70, I was proud to lead a militant campaign of direct action to disrupt all-white, racist South African rugby and cricket tours, and we successfully succeeded in getting them stopped for two decades.

“No doubt, I would have been stigmatised as a terrorist today rather than vilified as I was then.

“That militant action could have been blocked by this motion, as could other anti-Apartheid activity, including militant protests to stop Barclays bank recruiting new students on university campuses, eventually forcing Barclays to withdraw from Apartheid South Africa.

“Remember also that Nelson Mandela himself was labelled a terrorist by the Apartheid government, by British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, by the United States and other western governments during much of the Cold War.”

‘Chilling effect’

MPs backed the UK Government’s move to ban direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation on Wednesday, despite warnings it will have a “chilling effect” on protest.

Legislation passed in the Commons, as MPs voted 385 to 26, majority 359 in favour of proscribing the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.

If the motion is approved, it would become a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison to be a member of the direct action group or to support it.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs yesterday that protesters expressing support for Palestine “have always been able to, and can continue to do so” as he urged support to ban Palestine Action.

He said: “Palestine Action is not a legitimate protest group”.

