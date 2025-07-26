Former Wales Women’s rugby captain Siwan Lillicrap awarded honorary degree

Swansea University has presented an honorary degree to former Wales Women’s rugby captain Siwan Lillicrap, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Welsh rugby.

The 37-year-old was awarded an honorary Master of Science (MSc) on Friday 25 July during the university’s summer graduation ceremony at Swansea Building Society Arena.

Siwan’s journey to international rugby began at Waunarlwydd Rugby Club, where she grew up watching her father coach and her brother play. With no junior girls’ team available at the time, she had to wait until she was 17 to join the ladies’ side for training — and just two weeks later, she made her debut on the pitch.

That debut marked the start of a distinguished rugby career.

Sports science

Siwan, a former pupil of Ysgol Gyfun Gŵyr, studied sports science at Swansea University, graduating in 2009 while playing for Waunarlwydd RFC.

Her club career flourished with moves to Neath RFC, Swansea RFC, and the Ospreys Women, before joining Bristol Bears in 2020 and Gloucester-Hartpury in 2022.

Siwan earned her first cap for Wales during the 2016 Women’s Six Nations. She was named national captain in 2019, leading Wales through multiple championships — including the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Alongside her playing career, Siwan served as Swansea University’s head of rugby from 2017 to 2022, overseeing more than 300 players across the men’s and women’s programmes and helping to build a thriving, inclusive rugby community.

Making history

In March 2022, she made history by becoming the first female player to win a professional contract from the Welsh Rugby Union. She retired from international rugby in November 2022, having earned 51 caps for Wales.

Siwan now leads the WRU’s women’s performance pathway, which includes the under-18s and under-20s sides, and is a regular commentator and pundit for the BBC.

On receiving her honorary degree, Siwan said: “I am truly honoured to receive this award from Swansea University. The university holds a special place in my heart due to the many positive experiences I’ve had here, both as a student and as a staff member.

“It has always been an innovative, passionate, and caring institution — one that allowed me to thrive and grow. Receiving this award fills me with great pride, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with Swansea University again in the future.”