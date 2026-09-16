Former wartime factory site could be transformed into new retail park

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Part of a former Second World War factory site could be transformed under plans for a major new retail development.

The proposals for land at Ewenny Industrial Estate, on the outskirts of Bridgend, could create 181 jobs and bring a largely commercial site back into wider use.

If approved, the development would include a new M&S Simply Food store, an Aldi supermarket and a drive-through Costa Coffee shop, together with 335 parking spaces.

The land, off the A473 Waterton Road, is currently used by Compact Cars and Comva Car Auctions but was historically part of the Royal Ordnance Works factory that operated during the Second World War.

The development would be known as Parc Afon Ewenni and would also include new vehicle, cycle and pedestrian access, landscaping and green infrastructure.

The latest plans were drawn up by Mango Planning and Development Limited operating as planning agents for CPG Development Projects.

A section of the application said: “CPG is a national property development company specialising in commercial and retail development. “Working with national retailers Marks & Spencer (M&S) and Aldi, CPG has sought to identify a site that can meet the particular needs of these operators.

“M&S has a requirement for a new Simply Food store to serve the Vale, Porthcawl, and Bridgend catchments.

“Aldi has a town centre store in Bridgend that is required to be closed to accommodate growth of the new Bridgend College.

“It therefore requires a store in south Bridgend to complement its new store at Brackla to the north of the town centre.

“There is also a commercial requirement for further drive-thru facilities in Bridgend on strategic routes from Costa.”

If taken forward the site would include 335 parking spaces with vehicular, cycle, and pedestrian access from the A473 as well as landscaping and green infrastructure work.

New jobs

This could create a total of 181 new jobs for the local area and generate business rates in the order of £450,000 per year.

An earlier version of the plans had also included a drive-through Wendy’s restaurant though this was removed after pre-application advice and consultation.

The proposals will now be considered by Bridgend council’s planning department over the coming months though as the application is for outline approval further applications would need to be submitted to the authority if the development is taken forward.

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