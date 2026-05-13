Former Welsh Assembly Member receiving palliative care after sepsis diagnosis

Emily Price

Former Reform UK Welsh Assembly Member Caroline Jones is receiving palliative care in hospital after being diagnosed with sepsis.

In a post to Facebook on Wednesday (May 13), Jones’ husband Alun said the illness was “sudden and unexpected” adding that his wife was “surrounded by love” in hospital.

He said: “It is with heavy hearts that I must share that Caroline Jones is currently receiving palliative care following a diagnosis of sepsis.

“This has all happened very suddenly and our family is trying to come to terms with everything while making sure Caroline is comfortable and surrounded by love.

“We know that Caroline means so much to many people and we wanted to keep friends and loved ones informed.

“Your messages, thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated during this incredibly difficult time.

“As I said previously, it is sudden and unexpected, painful to say the least.

“She cared so deeply and passionately for people and always wanted to help others.

“At the moment we ask for privacy and understanding as we focus on being with Caroline and supporting one another.

“Thank you for all your love and support. She will be truly and sadly missed.

“My whole world has come to an end. A gorgeous, vibrant and loving lady.”

In the comment section beneath the post, Jones’ husband told a friend that although his wife was fighting, she was expected to pass away soon.

A Reform UK source told Nation.Cymru that Jones had received hospital treatment several weeks ago, but understood that she had since recovered.

Former Reform Councillor Owain Clatworthy shared an image to social media of him and Jones together.

He wrote: “Really saddened the news about my friend, campaign manager and former Member of the Senedd Caroline Jones.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Alun and all of the family during this incredibly difficult time.

“Praying for comfort, peace and strength for everyone around her.”

Jones was elected as a UKIP Assembly Member for South Wales West in 2016 and later served for a time as leader of the party’s group in the then Welsh Assembly.

In April, she announced her resignation from Reform, claiming the party had reneged on a promise to make her a leading candidate in the May Senedd election after she revealed a senior official’s past as a football hooligan.

In a Facebook post, Jones alleged she was told that in return for helping to build the party in Wales she would be rewarded with the number one slot on Reform’s list of candidates in Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg, which includes Porthcawl, where she lives.

In a further message to a sympathiser on Facebook, she blamed Matthew MacKinnon, a former Tory staffer who coordinated Senedd candidate selection in Wales, for removing her from the list of candidates.

Reform maintained that it has a fair selection process based on ability and that all candidates are assessed by the same criteria.