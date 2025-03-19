Former Welsh Conservative leader rules out Reform UK switch

Emily Price

Andrew RT Davies has ruled out defecting to Reform UK in his first interview since stepping down as the leader of the Welsh Conservatives.

On ITV’s Sharp End programme which aired on Tuesday evening (March 18), the South Wales Central MS was grilled by presenter Rob Osborne on his “wonderful” new life on the Tory backbenches.

Mr Davies was dramatically toppled by his own shadow cabinet in December after a sizeable minority threatened to resign unless he quit his leadership role.

The rebellion came amid concerns about incorrect claims he made online about Halal meat in Welsh schools and a social media stunt at a show that saw him ask people if they thought the Senedd should be abolished.

Downfall

Asked whether he would like to be the leader of the Welsh Conservatives again, he said: “I can categorically tell you I do not want to be leader in Cardiff Bay again. Ever again.”

Since his downfall, Mr Davies’ social media presence has appeared to take even more of an abrasive tone, with some suggesting he could be about to jump ship to Nigel Farages’ party.

But when asked by ITV if he had had any discussions with Reform UK about defecting, Mr Davies said, “None whatsoever.”

He argued that the Welsh Conservatives should rule out striking any deals with Reform or any other party at the next Senedd election because the electorate “don’t look kindly” on parties that make pacts.

This is at odds with the new Tory Senedd leader, Darren Millar, who says he is open to a deal with any of the other political parties in the Senedd if it means Labour is elbowed out of government.

‘Activists’

On the prospect of a deal with Plaid Cymru – the former leader didn’t hold back.

He told Rob Osborne: “Separatism and the poison that is in the veins of Plaid Cymru activists against the union of the United Kingdom, is not something that will achieve success for Wales.

“Why would you want to move further to the left and deliver more left wing policies, when what we’ve seen over the last 26 years is a failure of the left to reinvigorate the Welsh economy, drive improvement in public services and drive education down.

“It’s not more left wing politics we need in Wales, it’s less left wing politics and more centre-right thinking.”

Mr Davies was also quizzed on a video of Welsh school girls he shared online from a far-right account which later came under investigation by police.

The footage featured 12 year old girls from a school in Bridgend and was created as part of a project to welcome Ukrainian refugees to the community.

It was posted online originally by an account called ‘Cillian’ who said the children were being used to entice migrant men to Wales.

‘Propaganda’

Mr Davies reposted the video to X with the caption: “Schoolchildren are being used in propaganda for Labour Senedd ministers’ ‘Nation of Sanctuary’ plan.

“Under this ideologically motivated project, Labour wanted to pay ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS £1,600 a month. Unacceptable.”

The Welsh Refugee Council later said it was forced to close its offices after staff received abuse.

Mr Davies told ITV he stood by the post which is still visible on his social media accounts and argued that the “left” had misrepresented his position on the post.

He said: “I don’t believe that it amplified misinformation at all. It is a fact that the package came out of a workshop that was held at a school.

“I don’t believe that that is a role that should be undertaken and promoted by schools. Schools are places for learning and education – not political ideology.”

Abuse

Rob Osborne said: “You welcomed Ukrainians to Wales, this video was just doing the same. Someone had taken that video and changed it to something that wasn’t.

“You quote-tweeted the video with a different message. I’m just saying, do you regret that?”

Mr Davies replied: “Breaking news. I don’t control the platform known as X, formally Twitter. At the end of the day there are many many different aspects.

“No one should face abuse, no one should feel in fear of their own personal safety.

“Let me tell you this Rob, if anyone wants to see abuse, look at what the NATS and the left wing throw at me on my social media and other politicians on the centre-right.

“Instead of just thinking and chasing some magic dragon that they think is the armpit of the Welsh Government dishing out the money to them.”

Although Vale of Glamorgan Councillor George Carroll is said to hold the keys to the former leader’s social media accounts, Mr Davies told ITV he stands by everything that is posted in his name online.

Mr Davies currently has 21,400 followers on X.

When asked whether he would be willing to tell those followers who is posting in his name, he argued that no politician is able to put every post out themselves.

Wrapping up the interview, Mr Davies said there have been wider horizons for him and a better family life since “leaving the stage” last year.

Looking to the future for from leader said he hopes to map out where he believes the future of Welsh conservatism should be if he gets re-elected at the Senedd election next year.

