Former Welsh MP among 15 facing charges related to gambling on election date
Former Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams is among 15 people who have been charged after bets were placed on the timing of the 2024 general election, the Gambling Commission has revealed.
Williams was among a number of people linked to the Conservative Party reported to have made bets on the election date, which was called by then-prime minister Rishi Sunak.
The former Montgomeryshire MP admitted at the time to having a “flutter” on the election date just days before it was announced in May last year.
Among others facing charges are Russell George, the Senedd Member for Montgomeryshire, and Nick Mason, a former chief data officer for the Conservative Party.
