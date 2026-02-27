Former Welsh police station and court house go up for sale

Two properties at the ‘Crossroads of North Wales’ and near the home of the legendary last native Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndwr, are up for sale.

The buyers of Corwen Old Police Station and The Court House, historic Grade II-listed buildings in the centre of Corwen, will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of Sergeant Huw Williams.

The first tenant back in 1871, Sergeant Huw occupied the living quarters together with his wife and 10 children! The site for a police station with four cells, apartments for a constable and justices room was acquired in 1869.

Today, the buildings are a far cry from 1871 police station and court house, although many original features have been retained and blended with contemporary accommodation.

Ideal for investment, the properties are used for holiday lets and residential accommodation, with stylish interiors, vaulted ceilings, underfloor heating, a private courtyard with a hot tub and a separate patio.

On the market with estate agent Halls’ Oswestry office for £610,000, Corwen Old Police Station and The Court House offer flexibility and potential to be converted into an impressive residential home or a boutique hospitality venue, subject to planning consent.

Owner Ian Clarke bought the historic properties more than four years ago and has invested a considerable amount of money into them.

He retired from his successful Midlands building business and moved to Corwen to pursue his white water kayaking hobby on the River Dee. Now, he is downsizing and says the new owner will inherit a holiday let business that generates a six-figure sum annually.

“I did consider selling just the Old Police Station and continuing to live in The Court House, but you can’t sell one without the other,” he explained. “I have made so many friends here that I plan to stay in the area.”

Old Police Station has been imaginatively converted to create a distinctive four bedroom home full of character. Original features include a dramatic vaulted cell corridor, barred gates and cell rooms, all carefully preserved and seamlessly incorporated into a stylish, contemporary living environment.

The accommodation includes a spacious lounge/diner with a feature wood-burning stove, a playroom, a high specification fitted kitchen, four, well-proportioned bedrooms and three modern bathrooms. Underfloor heating runs throughout much of the property.

The Court House, formerly the town’s County Court, is a striking building converted into a high quality, two-bedroom home featuring a spectacular, double-height lounge with exposed beams, full-height windows and a wood-burning stove and open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, making it an ideal property for a high-end holiday let, a permanent home, or ancillary accommodation for multi-generational living.

Both properties enjoy private outdoor spaces. The Old Police Station has a striking, stone-walled courtyard, originally the prisoner exercise yard which now offers a stylish alfresco retreat with a built-in corner bench, dining table, attractive planting, luxurious hot tub and stone BBQ fireplace.

The Court House has a charming, gravelled patio with modern landscaping, a circular seating area and gated access.

Corwen is a vibrant community located within the stunning landscape of the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and close to the A5. Wrexham and Oswestry are both within 22 miles.

To view the properties or for more information, contact Halls’ Oswestry office on 01691 670320 or email [email protected].