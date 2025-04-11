Former Welsh Secretary awarded peerage in Sunak’s resignation list

Former Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart has been awarded a peerage in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.

Mr Hart served as secretary of state for Wales under Boris Johnson and then as Rishi Sunak’s chief whip, enforcing party discipline.

The former minister lost his seat at the general election last July, as the Conservatives suffered a wipeout in Wales.

Michael Gove

A number of Tory politicians also received peerages and knighthoods. Former education and housing secretary Michael Gove was confirmed to have been given a seat in the House of Lords after being heavily tipped for a peerage.

Mr Gove, who is now the editor of the Spectator magazine, has served in the cabinet of four prime ministers.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor in Mr Sunak’s cabinet, and ex-foreign secretary James Cleverly were awarded knighthoods.

There were also knighthoods for former defence secretary Grant Shapps and ex-work and pensions secretary Mel Stride.

Elsewhere, former England cricketer James Anderson was awarded a knighthood. Sir James retired from test cricket in July having taken more wickets than any fast bowler in test history.

Matthew Vaughn, the filmmaker behind Layer Cake, Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and the Kingsman films was also awarded a knighthood for his services to the creative industries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

