News

Former Welsh Secretary awarded peerage in Sunak’s resignation list

11 Apr 2025 2 minute read
Simon Hart, former MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire. Photo Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Former Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart has been awarded a peerage in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.

Mr Hart served as secretary of state for Wales under Boris Johnson and then as Rishi Sunak’s chief whip, enforcing party discipline.

The former minister lost his seat at the general election last July, as the Conservatives suffered a wipeout in Wales.

Michael Gove

A number of Tory politicians also received peerages and knighthoods. Former education and housing secretary Michael Gove was confirmed to have been given a seat in the House of Lords after being heavily tipped for a peerage.

Mr Gove, who is now the editor of the Spectator magazine, has served in the cabinet of four prime ministers.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor in Mr Sunak’s cabinet, and ex-foreign secretary James Cleverly were awarded knighthoods.

There were also knighthoods for former defence secretary Grant Shapps and ex-work and pensions secretary Mel Stride.

Elsewhere, former England cricketer James Anderson was awarded a knighthood. Sir James retired from test cricket in July having taken more wickets than any fast bowler in test history.

Matthew Vaughn, the filmmaker behind Layer Cake, Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and the Kingsman films was also awarded a knighthood for his services to the creative industries.

Llyn
Llyn
1 hour ago

Wow the hypocrisy of Simon Hart knows no bounds. This is the very same Simon Hart who called for a referendum on a bigger Senedd, happily taking his place unelected in an enlarged House of Lords that has seen no referendum to support it’s expansion –
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-politics-61534406

4
Reply
Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
1 hour ago
Reply to  Llyn

Falsely ‘honoured’ for his role in keeping Wales down. Sickening!

2
Reply
Llyn
Llyn
1 hour ago
Reply to  Fi yn unig

I hope the Welsh media ask the Welsh Tories about this hypocrisy. But I doubt it. They’ll probably celebrate someone from Wales “doing well”.

2
Reply
Y Cymro
Y Cymro
1 hour ago
Reply to  Llyn

Hart’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.

1
Reply
Y Cymro
Y Cymro
1 hour ago

The lie.

Simon Hart: ” I came into politics to serve the public and make a difference to Welsh society”.

The truth.

Simon Hart: ” I entered politics to serve myself, sell Wales out to the English establishment to secure a golden pension and knighthood.”

Last edited 1 hour ago by Y Cymro
2
Reply
Baxter
Baxter
1 hour ago

For services to absolishing Wales.

1
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
48 minutes ago

Kind of inevitable really, wasn’t it ? Declining a peerage or knighthood is a greater mark of distinction these days.

0
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
26 minutes ago

Rishi Sunak: just when you think he’s gone, he does the dirty,

Gove should be in the Tower with Fat Shanks…

And slap across the face for Cymru…

I expect the rest are equally repulsive…

0
Reply

