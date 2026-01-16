Former Welsh Tory leader raises just £2 in election funds appeal

Emily Price

A fundraiser to help former Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies raise money for his Senedd election campaign has raised just £2 in the first six hours since it was launched.

The Crowd Funder, titled “Help Andrew stop Plaid in the Vale and Bridgend” was shared on Davies’ Facebook page on Friday (January 16).

It has so far been supported by just two people – both of whom donated £1 each towards the £2500 target.

One of the supporters used the opportunity to publish a message alongside their donation criticising the South Wales Central MS.

They wrote: “Plaid Cymru are best for Wales, don’t vote Tory – £1

“Absolutely no Welsh person should ever be voting Tory, Plaid is the only Welsh party that will Truly represent Wales and its people.

“The English Conservative Party has never ever put Wales first.”

The other £1 pledge came from an anonymous supporter.

The Crowd Funder will remain open until April 10th.

Davies is the lead Welsh Conservative Senedd candidate in the Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend for the election on May 7.

His Crowd Funder aim states: “Back Andrew RT Davies’ campaign to stop Welsh separatism, scrap Labour and Plaid’s Nation of Sanctuary and end anti-white discrimination.”

Davies goes on to describe himself as “a family man, farmer and plain-speaking community champion”.

A further project explanation penned by Davies on the Crowd Funder website states that if he is re-elected this year, he will work towards ending “the left’s anti-white discrimination programmes that unfairly exclude white people”.

The Crowd Funder states: “A bombshell poll in January put Plaid Cymru separatists ahead in the race to win the next Senedd election.

“Plaid are support spending £120million on 36 more Senedd members, making Wales a Nation of Sanctuary for asylum seekers and imposing discrimination against white people through the Senedd’s Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan.

“Plaid supports a £5,000 teacher training grant open only to ethnic minorities. White people are ineligible to apply.

“Plaid are only in the lead because many people don’t know their true values and intentions. Your donation will help us expose this to a wide audience.

“Thanks to a new proportional electoral system imposed by Plaid and Labour, each Senedd constituency will elect SIX MEMBERS.

“A vote for the Welsh Conservatives will see Andrew elected over a Plaid Cymru separatist.”

Davies resigned as the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in December 2024 after almost half of his Senedd group raised concerns about the direction he was taking the party.

It came after he was accused of Islamophic race-baiting by the Muslim Council of Wales after he posted a number of incorrect claims about Halal meat in Welsh schools to his social media.

The rift in the Senedd’s shadow cabinet deepened further when he constructed a home made ballot box at the Vale of Glamorgan Show to canvass the public on whether they thought the Welsh Parliament should be abolished.