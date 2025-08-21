Former Welsh Tory leader slammed for backing anti-immigration protests against ‘fearless’ Afghans who served with British troops

Emily Price

Calls have been made for the Welsh Conservatives to insist that former leader Andrew RT Davies stops using “inflammatory language” after backing anti-immigration protests in his constituency.

The South Wales Central MS published a series of social media posts this week criticising the use of a hotel in Rhoose to house Afghan refugees as part of a Ministry of Defence (MOD) scheme.

In posts to X, Davies claimed the MOD and Vale of Glamorgan Council had “kept quiet” about the “entirely inappropriate” plans for the Holiday Inn Express near Cardiff Airport.

Vale of Glamorgan Council says the people in the hotel are not illegal immigrants but are EPs (Entitled Persons) – refugees who previously helped British Forces in Afghanistan and are now at risk due to the Taliban.

Protests

The hotel is being used as temporary accommodation before the refugees are moved to permanent housing across the UK.

News of the scheme triggered a number of anti-migration protests near the hotel and outside Barry’s civic centre.

The gatherings – attended by South Wales Police – have been led by far-right figures and groups such as Voice of Wales.

Davies told social media followers there was “nothing wrong” with protesting migrant hotels adding that people who denigrate those who do are “outsiders”.

The former Tory leader’s recent comments drew criticism when past posts resurfaced online which showed the former Tory leader had once called for “fearless” Afghans to be supported.

‘Shocking’

On August 16 2021, he wrote: “This situation in Afghanistan is shocking and appalling.

“We must do everything we can to bring home British nationals and former staff.

“We have a moral obligation to support the fearless Afghan staff and their families, who served with our troops.”

In another post to social media on August 18 2021, Davies wrote: “Some very moving speeches in Parliament today.

“We must do everything we can to support Afghan staff who helped our efforts, veterans who made such a difference over the last 20 years, and families who lost loved ones must continue to be supported.

“We are all indebted to them.”

The Welsh Conservative MS has been accused of “deliberately fanning the flames of racism” and “fuelling unrest” on the streets of the Vale of Glamorgan.

His recent anti-Afghan posts have received support from Joe Marsh – the former leader of the anti-Muslim Welsh Defence League who this year featured in an undercover BBC investigation into far-right activities in Wales.

Marsh has been organising rallies outside the Rhoose hotel with the next event set to take place at the end of August.

The Patriotic Alternative activist has a history of violence including throwing a female protester down a flight of stairs.

In a comment published under one of Davies’ anti-Afghan posts, Marsh wrote: “You need to stand with the people mate.

“So far you are just talking a good fight.”

Labour MS Alun Davies called on the Conservative Senedd group to step in and insist Davies stops attacking the very people who supported British armed forced in Afghanistan.

He said: “Andrew’s 2021 comments summed up how we all felt and represented decent Conservative values – repaying a debt to people who had sacrificed their safety and their families’ futures to support UK and coalition forces.

“Today Andrew is deliberately fanning the flames of racism with dishonest claims and wild exaggerations.

“His language is designed to frighten and to promote the unrest and sometimes violence that we see on our streets.

“I would expect the Welsh Conservatives to insist that he stops using inflammatory language and stops attacking the very people who supported British armed forces in Afghanistan. We owe these people a debt.”

The Welsh Conservatives declined to comment.

