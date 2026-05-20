Former youth leader sentenced for more historic sex offences against young boys

Nation.Cymru staff

A former youth leader who was previously jailed for historic sexual offences has been sentenced to a further 15 years in prison after more victims came forward.

Paul James Vaughan, 76, formerly of Emlyn Grove in Rhyl, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting a series of offences against two young boys dating back to the early 1980s.

Vaughan had already been jailed for more than 10 years in 2023 after pleading guilty to separate historic sexual offences.

The latest case involved 15 offences, including multiple counts of indecency with a child and indecent assault of a child.

Police said Vaughan used positions of trust and authority to abuse vulnerable children over a prolonged period.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Vaughan described him as a “dangerous sexual predator”.

“He used his position to perpetrate offences against victims who trusted him as a figure of authority,” he said.

Detective Constable Vaughan said the courage shown by earlier victims in reporting the abuse had encouraged others to come forward.

“Thanks to the bravery of previous victims in reporting the instances of abuse, more people have found the courage to come forward resulting in today’s sentence,” he said.

“I would ask anyone else who has not already spoken to us, to make contact, safe in the knowledge that you will be listened to.”

He added that the case demonstrated the force’s determination to pursue offenders regardless of how much time had passed since the crimes were committed.

“As this case demonstrates, we will do everything in our power to pursue offenders and protect the most vulnerable in our society,” he said.

“I hope today’s sentencing brings further reassurance to the victims and the wider community that Vaughan can no longer spread fear or harm any further.”