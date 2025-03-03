Forty weeks jail for man who physically abused his two cats – one of which died

A man has been disqualified from keeping all animals for five years and sentenced to forty weeks imprisonment after he abused his two cats – one of which died.

Daniel Bradley Jones of Northcote Terrace, Barry, was sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 25 February following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

Jones pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing (13 June 2024) but changed his plea to guilty on 2 September 2024 at Cardiff Magistrates Court to three Animal Welfare Act offences – including inflicting physical abuse on Maisey and Odin and failing to meet their needs to be protected from pain, suffering, injury and disease.

The court heard how in September 2023 Jones took Maisey to a veterinary practice claiming he had accidentally stood on her at home. Jones said Maisey had been crying and making a paddling motion with her legs. Sadly, Maisey, who was presented with a wet coat, was dead on arrival.

Significant trauma

The vet found there were signs of significant trauma consistent with being trodden or stamped on with considerable force. She had chest trauma, bruising to her jaw, her left eye was protruding and she had blood in her mouth. X-rays showed she had fractures to her shoulder blade, a broken rib and her left hand side lung had collapsed.

Jones had taken his second cat called Odin to the veterinary practice on 20 November 2023. He claimed Odin had run into an Xbox which was on a shelf three days earlier. Later he stated the Xbox was on the floor. Odin was soaking wet and hypothermic. He had suffered head and spinal trauma and displayed signs of being in pain.

In both cases Jones said the kittens were wet as he had bathed them despite the vet advising against this as they had both been showing signs of nervous behaviour when held.

A vet report later found the severity of the injuries both Maisey and Odin sustained were not consistent with the explanations Jones gave.

An overarching veterinary expert concluded both cats had been caused to suffer as a consequence of physical abuse. Maisey likely died as a consequence of lung collapse and respiratory failure as a result of her chest trauma which caused her fractured rib.

Custodial sentence

Mitigation was heard in court that Jones had mental health issues linked to cannabis use.

In addition to the five year ban, the Learned Deputy District Judge decided to impose an immediate custodial sentence of forty weeks and he was ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.

Following the sentencing hearing, Inspector Miranda Albinson said: “Both of these kittens were presented at the vets on numerous occasions with different injuries caused whilst in the care of Jones and no doubt inflicted by Jones. Maisie unfortunately lost her life as a result of the abuse she suffered but due to the concerns of the veterinary practice Odin was protected from further harm.’

“These were two young and vulnerable kittens who relied on Jones to care for them. This type of abuse will always be investigated and justice will be sought to prevent further animals being harmed.”

Although Odin still has some mobility issues he has since been rehomed to a loving new owner where he will receive all the care and attention he deserves.

