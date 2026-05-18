Foul-mouthed racist says he’ll be Reform’s candidate in a council by-election caused by a newly elected Plaid Cymru MS’s resignation

Martin Shipton

A foul-mouthed racist and bigot has posted a video to social media announcing himself as Reform UK’s candidate for a council seat vacated by a Plaid Cymru councillor who was elected this month as a Senedd Member.

Cain Wynne is one of the people behind Wrexham Unite, a far right group that has organised several poorly attended local protests and marches in the city against “illegal immigrants”.

On June 18 a by-election will be held in the city’s Queensway ward to elect a successor to Plaid Cymru’s Carrie Harper, who is now an MS representing the super constituency Fflint Wrecsam.

In a video posted to Facebook, Wynne boasts: “Wrexham is a Reform town [sic] and we won by over 7,000 votes. Yeah, that’s 37% more people voted for Reform in Wrexham than they did for Plaid.”

In fact, Plaid Cymru’s support was concentrated in the Wrexham part of the super-constituency, while Reform’s support was higher in Flintshire.

Wynne continued: “That’s really, really good news because next year, when the council elections and all the seats around the town come available, we’re gonna smash it with Reform. And remember, I only got on board a few weeks ago, didn’t I? And now I’m proper on board. And I’ve got big, big plans in the next couple of weeks.

“I’ve already been for a meeting with the team last night. I am gonna be a candidate to be on Wrexham council. So that is the start. And then next year I’ve got bigger plans. Yeah. My plans are I’m gonna run Wrexham council … silly wasteful spending of our taxpayer money is about to change.

“Reform are getting in the council next year and Cain Wynne and Lulu [his dog] will be coming to the offices with me. We’re gonna start running probably Queen’s Park, because I am a Queen’s Park lad and Carrie Harper because now she’s got the job. We’ll see if she’s any good at the big job. I’m gonna take her old job.”

‘Peed off’

He added: “Plaid got in because the people in the hills are still stuck back in the old times, aren’t they? And they’ve not been hammered by immigrants and they’re not as peed off as we are. Yeah.”

In an earlier video that has since been deleted, Wynne says: “I’m going to go to work this morning on my bike. Yeah. I’m going to bike it from Gwersyllt [an urban village near Wrexham] to the gym. And when I’m in town, all I’m going to see is people from crap countries. A lot of African countries, a lot of Pakistani and Indian people who are not here working, they’re there all day, every day. While the good people in alarm clock Britain are in work earning money, these people are gallivanting around the town doing what they want. Migration and illegal migration is totally out of control.

“ … When you drive through Wrexham, like I said, it doesn’t feel like Wrexham anymore. It used to be. ‘Morning, morning. Afternoon, afternoon’ speaking to everyone. And now it feels like you’re in Africa or some part of India or something, and I don’t like it at all. It’s messed up if you ask me.”

Rant

Wynne then has a rant about Plaid Cymru, stating: “Have a little look on my Facebook wall. I have been sharing one of their lead candidates, [who is] a fucking smelly tranny. And if she gets in charge of anything in Wrexham and starts deciding what goes on in our kids’ schools as a tranny, I will not be fucking happy and I will be looking to move away.

“I’ve knocked on every single fucking door around here I have. We’re the only party that’s doing that. All the other parties have just been sending out a letter through Royal Mail. Reform have been knocking on these doors and asking for concerns because they care. So let’s go Reform, baby.”

Wynne is a gym owner in Wrexham with a colourful past that includes threats to “blow up the house” of a former female employee he had sacked for being rude to a customer she claimed had been rude to her.