Four boys, aged 14, arrested on suspicion of arson after south Wales fire

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Four 14-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson as emergency services continue to battle a series of wildfires across Wales.

South Wales Police said the teenagers were arrested following a deliberate fire on a mountain near Pleasant Heights in Porth. All four have since been released on bail while investigations continue.

The arrests come as around 100 military personnel have been deployed to support the response to fires across south Wales following a request for assistance backed by the Welsh Government.

Personnel from the Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment, supported by 22 Engineer Regiment, are assisting rescue and recovery operations.

Equipment deployed includes four water bowsers, each capable of carrying 20,000 litres.

Both South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have declared major incidents following days of fires during prolonged hot and dry weather.

Homes have been evacuated in some areas, while a fire in Newbridge caused significant damage to residential properties.

Detective Inspector Steve Jones, of South Wales Police, said of the Porth fire: “These incidents put communities at risk, can impact people’s health, threaten wildlife, and divert emergency resources away from people who need us.

“Deliberately starting fires is a criminal offence. If you see suspicious behaviour or have information about deliberate fire-setting, please report it.”

The military deployment follows First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth’s attendance at a COBR meeting earlier this week, where he called for UK-wide co-ordination and raised the possibility of military assistance.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Friday that Britain was a “tinderbox right now”, with 37 fires smouldering across the country.

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