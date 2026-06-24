Four charged with perverting justice in investigation into deaths of Newport teenagers

Nation.Cymru staff

Four people have been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in connection with the deaths of two teenagers who were killed in a crash in Newport last month.

Yonis Zaid, 18, Ella Persse, 21, Montaser Yafai, 23, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Zaid, Persse and Yafai were remanded in custody pending trial, while the 16-year-old was released on conditional bail.

The charges relate to the deaths of Jaydon Bowyer, 19, and Ta-Shay Canoville, 16, who died following a collision involving a BMW and a motorbike on Aberthaw Road in the early hours of 8 May.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after the crash, but both teenagers, who were travelling on the motorbike, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The latest court appearance comes as two men continue to face murder charges in connection with the deaths. Terell Case, 18, of Dyffryn, Newport, and Joshua Williams, 34, of no fixed abode, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court in May charged with the murders of the two teenagers.

Neither man entered pleas and the case was sent to Cardiff Crown Court.

Police previously said two women aged 24 and 40 who had been arrested on suspicion of murder had been released from the investigation.