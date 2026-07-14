Four councillors quit Labour group ahead of council elections

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Four members of a council’s Labour group have resigned from the party less than a year away from the next council elections.

The moves were confirmed at a recent Neath Port Talbot full council meeting, where members were informed of the latest political changes.

They will now see councillors Rhidian Mizen of Bryn and Cwmavon, Oliver Stewart Davies of Sandfields West, and David Whitelock of Bryn and Cwmavon leave the Labour group in order to join the local Independent group.

Additionally, councillor Leanne Jones of Resolven and Tonna who was chosen as the authority’s first female deputy leader in 2021, will continue to sit as an unaffiliated member.

Following her resignation councillor Jones said while she still believed in many Labour Party values, she had decided to leave after feeling disengaged from the Labour group in Neath Port Talbot.

The Labour group is currently the largest opposition party in the county borough with the council currently led by a coalition of Independent and Plaid Cymru members.

In a social media post made by the Labour group, they said: “While we are currently undertaking our candidate selections, four councillors have chosen to leave the party rather than put themselves forward for consideration.

“We respect their decision and thank them for their service; however, it means they have chosen not to seek a renewed mandate from Labour members or demonstrate their commitment to the standards and values expected of Labour representatives.

“Our focus remains firmly on the future. As an active opposition party, we will continue to challenge, test and where necessary hold the current coalition administration to account.

“We remain united in our purpose and determined to deliver for the communities we represent.”