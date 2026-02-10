Four face court charged with murder of teenager

Four people have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in south Wales.

Ricardo Elliot, 26, Connor Palfrey, 24, Elexi Manny, 24, and Georgie Mears, 18, appeared before Newport Crown Court via video link on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to a property in Abertridwr, Caerphilly, at around 5.45pm on February 5 following reports a teenage boy had sustained a serious injury.

Tristan Shae Kerr, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, set a provisional trial date of August 3 with a time estimate of four to six weeks.

The defendants have not entered pleas.

Elliot, from London, Palfrey, of Abertridwr, Manny, of Senghenydd, and Mears, of no fixed abode, were all remanded into custody ahead of a hearing on April 20.