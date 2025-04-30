Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Four faults with train safety system, investigation into fatal crash finds

30 Apr 2025 3 minute read
The scene after a collision involving two trains near Llanbrynmair. Photo Ian Cooper/PA Wire

Four faults were detected in a safety system for a train involved in a fatal crash in mid-Wales, investigators said.

Hoses fitted to the Transport for Wales (TfW) train to discharge sand when wheels slide during braking were “blocked”, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said in an interim report.

The investigators said: “This fault would have prevented sand from being ejected from the hoses.”

Two plates which measure the flow rate of sand were incorrectly installed, with both upside down and one misaligned.

Two electrical faults were also discovered.

The train with the failed safety system was travelling at about 24mph when it collided head-on with another TfW train travelling at around 6mph near Talerddig in Powys on October 21 last year.

Death

Passenger David Tudor Evans, 66, died and four other people were seriously hurt.

Those seriously injured included the guard of the train with the faulty safety system – who was standing up at the time of the crash – and the driver of the other train, who was trying to leave the driving cab when the crash happened, and became trapped.

A further 23 people received minor injuries.

Emergency workers at the scene after a collision involving two trains near Llanbrynmair, Mid Wales. A passenger has died following the crash, British Transport Police (BTP) said a further 15 people were taken to hospital following the collision near Llanbrynmair in Powys. Image: Ian Cooper/PA Wire

Both trains involved in the crash were two-carriage class 158 units.

The train with the failed sanding system was travelling west to Aberystwyth.

It was supposed to stop inside a loop to allow an eastbound train to pass on the single track section of the Cambrian line.

Analysis

Analysis of the on-board data recorder shows the driver applied the brakes as the train neared the loop, during which time the wheels began to slide.

The driver then made an emergency brake demand, which remained in place until the crash.

The train passed through the loop and rejoined the single line, sliding for around 900 metres downhill before the collision occurred.

Emergency workers at the scene after a collision involving two trains near Llanbrynmair, Mid Wales. A passenger has died following the crash, British Transport Police (BTP) said a further 15 people were taken to hospital following the collision near Llanbrynmair in Powys shortly before 7pm on Monday night. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. All remaining passengers were evacuated. Picture date: Tuesday October 22, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Llanbrynmair. Photo credit should read: Ian Cooper/PA Wire

Investigators found the sanding hoses were blocked with leaves and debris from trees.

A “basic check” of the system was carried out the day before the crash, which “suggests that the sand hoses were not blocked at this time”, the report stated.

Following the crash, Network Rail said one of its railhead treatment trains – which tackle autumn leaf fall – ran along the line and passing loop the night before the crash.

The RAIB said its investigation will consider several aspects, such as the sanding systems and the cause and severity of low adhesion at Talerddig.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Baxter
Baxter
3 minutes ago

The sanding system is an emergency system. It should not be necessary in normal operation. This investigation needs to understand why the sanding system became necessary in the first place because that’s what caused the accident. If someone unintentionally falls out of a plane and doesn’t survive, their death wasn’t caused by a lack of a parachute.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.