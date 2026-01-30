Four found guilty of murdering woman who was shot dead in gang turf war

Four people have been found guilty of murdering a woman who was shot dead in south Wales when a turf war between rival gangs turned violent.

Joanne Penney, 40, was shot in the chest at almost point blank range by Marcus Huntley, 21, after she opened the door of a flat she was visiting in Llys Illtyd, Talbot Green on March 9 last year.

On the second day of the trial at Cardiff Crown Court, Huntley changed his plea to admit the murder of Ms Penney.

His co-defendants Jordan Mills-Smith, Joshua Gordon, Melissa Quailey-Daspher and Kristina Ginova, were convicted by a jury on Friday.

Another man, Tony Porter, was found not guilty of murder.

The trial previously heard that the alleged motive for the shooting was a clash between two rival drug gangs operating in Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The jury was told that on the night of the shooting, Gordon, Huntley, Mills-Smith and Quailey-Dashper were driven to Talbot Green by Porter.

Gordon and Porter remained in the car while the others walked up to the door of the flat, which was linked to the drug trade.

Meanwhile, Ginova waited at a Cardiff fast food restaurant with Gordon’s mobile phone.

Jonathan Rees KC, prosecuting, said: “Miss Quailey-Dashper knocked the front door and then retreated while Mr Huntley, who was standing alongside Mr Mills-Smith, leaned forward and immediately shot at the person that opened the door.

“Miss Quailey-Dashper, Mr Huntley and Mr Mills-Smith ran quickly back to the car where Mr Porter and Mr Gordon waited before Mr Porter drove away.”

Mr Rees added: “The trigger may have been pulled by Marcus Huntley, but the prosecution’s case is that each of Joshua Gordon, Marcus Huntley, Jordan Mills-Smith, Melissa Quailey-Dashper, Kristina Ginova and Tony Porter are jointly responsible for her murder.”

Huntley, of Orchard Park, St Mellons, Cardiff; Ginova, 22, of London Road, Oadby, Leicestershire; Gordon, 27, of London Road, Oadby, Leicestershire; Quailey-Dashper, 40, of Westcotes Drive, Leicester and Mills-Smith, 33 of Bryn Celyn, Pentwyn, Cardiff, will be sentenced at a later date.

In a statement, Ms Penney’s family said: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Joanne.

“She was a daughter, mother, sister, and niece – loved deeply by all who knew her. Her kindness, strength, and love for her family will never be forgotten.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.

“We appreciate the support and condolences from the community and kindly request that our family be given the space to mourn in peace.

Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees, of South Wales Police, said: “I want to thank the team for their hard work and dedication throughout what has been a very tough and thorough investigation.

“There is still another trial to come, but today’s convictions reflect the diligence and hard work of the investigation and prosecution teams.

“Our thoughts go out to Joanne’s family at this very difficult time.

“Whilst we recognise these convictions won’t bring Joanne back, we do hope that this outcome goes someway to allowing the family to grieve.”