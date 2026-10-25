Four-hundred-year-old almshouses granted Listed Building Consent

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A row of 400-year-old almshouses built to shelter the poor looks set to be converted into modern homes for young people.

Established in 1620, they were funded by a £1,000 bequest in Lewis Rogers’ 1617 will to house people of “good and honest character”.

The Grade II*-listed Penmynydd Almshouses on Anglesey served the parish and surrounding communities.

Although Rogers’ original bequest of £1000 was “generous” details note they had not been enough for both the building and operation of the Almshouses.

A further gift came in the Will of Lewis Owen in 1624, after the building date of 1620, and who became the second benefactor.

Owen, was the grandson of Owen Tudor Fychan of Penmynydd, who rose to the post of ‘Sargeant to the Larder’ in the court of James I of England, VI of Scotland..

The almshouses originally housed 10 men over the age of fifty, although women were also allowed to live there later on.

By the 1960’s, the number of units had reduced from ten to five and by May 2011, the last resident Tom Brown had moved to a council property in Llangefni.

Also known as Tai Lewis Rogers the Almshouses have remained vacant for over 13 years.

Now Anglesey County Council has granted permission with conditions for Listed Building Consent, the final stage of plans to convert five existing residential properties into three, on Wednesday, October 20, according to the planning portal.

The scheme is together with alterations and extensions,the creation of a new access, installation of a treatment plant and ground mounted solar panels at the property on Ffordd Penmynydd Road.

The application has been made through the Penmynydd Almshouse Trust through the agent Russell Hughes Cyf.

The plans stated “the deteriorating conditionof the buildings led to their condemnation to remove them from the Council’s taxed property list.

“Despite their current state, the Almshouses remain a highly valued historical site at the heart of the Penmynydd community.”

The property currently consists of five single-storey houses and includes external washhouses, and two adjacent paddocks.

“The buildings have substantially deteriorated due to years of disuse, and their condition is such that they are no longer habitable,” the details say.

They also note: “The current board of trustees consist of seven members, two of whom have served for a long period, and five who have joined in recent years. Over the last decade, discussions have been ongoing regarding the future of the Almshouses.

“Three years ago, a meeting was held with the Diocese of Bangor, during which the Bishop and his representatives proposed transferring ownership of the Almshouses to one of their charities.

“This would have allowed for the sale of the property. However, the trustees opposed to this move, feeling that it was contrary to the wishes of Lewis Rogers and the core of the mission of the trust.

“Following this, the Church in Wales confirmed they had no future interest in the property.

“The trustees are committed to respecting the wishes of Lewis Rogers and believe that any other course of action would be a dereliction of their duties.

“The decision was therefore made to undertake the challenging task of refurbishing the Almshouses.”

The application also pointed out that Penmynydd was “a rural village facing significant challenges” in terms of housing availability.

“High property prices, a shortage of affordable housing, and restrictions on new construction make it nearly impossible for young individuals and families to stay in the area.

“This has led to an exodus of Welsh-speaking young people in search of housing elsewhere, which is negatively affecting the community’s linguistic balance.

“The trustees believe that the needs of Welsh people in Penmynydd align with the spirit of Lewis Rogers’ original intention, which was to provide for those in need.

“By providing modern, affordable homes for young people, the Almshouses will once again serve a crucial role in the community.”

The “trustees’ vision” was to refurbish the existing buildings and provide three two-bedroom units suitable for contemporary living whilst preserving the architectural integrity of the Almshouses.

Key objectives included creating high-quality homes for young people and families in Penmynydd, to respect the historical and architectural significance of the Almshouses and provide rental housing enabling residents to save for future home-ownership.”

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