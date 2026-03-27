Four men fined for illegal cockle gathering in protected estuary

Four men have been fined after being found guilty of illegally gathering cockles from a protected estuary in south Wales.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) launched an investigation after receiving a report of unlawful cockle gathering Burry Inlet in Llanelli on 12 June 2025.

NRW Enforcement officers attended the scene and discovered that Ethan Thomas, Brogan Phillips, Finley Harvey Jones from Llanelli and Korey Kathrens from Burry Port had driven their 4×4 vehicles more than one kilometre out into the estuary to collect cockles without permission.

The group was intercepted as they attempted to leave the scene.

During the incident, two of their vehicles became stuck in the estuary and later required towing to safety.

The officers seized a significant quantity of cockles along with equipment used for gathering them.

The four men denied the charges, but following a trial at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 23 March 2026, all were found guilty of illegally harvesting cockles in the inlet regulated by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Each defendant was fined £4,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £1,600, along with prosecution costs of £3,546.

The total financial penalty for each individual amounted to £9,146. The court set payment terms at £200 per month.

Huwel Manley, NRW’s Head of South West Wales Operations, said: “This case highlights the seriousness of illegal cockle gathering, which can damage fragile ecosystems and undermine licensed fisheries operating within the estuary.

“Natural Resources Wales is committed to protecting our shellfisheries and wider fisheries from illegal activity.

“We welcome the court’s decision in this case and hope it sends a clear message that fishery and shellfish-related crime will not be tolerated and will be punished and we will continue to take appropriate enforcement action against those who break the law.”