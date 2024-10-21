Four-month-old boy who died in Clynderwen named by police

A four-month-old boy who died in a Pembrokeshire village has been named by police as Kali Creed Green.

A 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the baby died in Clynderwen, on Friday.

Both have been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

Ambulance Service

Dyfed-Powys Police officers attended a call from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of a baby at around 1.45pm on Friday.

The baby died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that the name of the four-month-old baby, who sadly died in Clynderwen on October 18, is Kali Creed Green.

“Officers continue to investigate the circumstances around his death.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and HM Coroner has been advised.”

