Four more people arrested over fatal shooting of woman

Four more people have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a woman in Talbot Green, police have confirmed.

Joanne Penney, 40, died after being shot in the chest at an address in Llys Illtyd, at 6.10pm on Sunday. It is believed she may have been the victim of mistaken identity.

Emergency services attended the scene to find Ms Penney with serious injuries and she was pronounced dead.

South Wales Police arrested a 42-year-old man from Talbot Green that night and he remains in police custody.

Leicestershire Police force

On Tuesday evening, officers confirmed that four people had been arrested in the Leicestershire Police force area in connection with the incident.

They are a 21-year-old woman from Oadby, Leicestershire, a 27-year-old man from Oadby, Leicestershire, a 68-year-old man from Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, and a 39-year-old woman from Leicester.

A force spokesman said: “They are currently in custody and will be questioned.”

Police said two vehicles – a distinctive beige Nissan Note (BK61 ZDC) and a black Volvo XC40 (FD24 PZF) – travelled from the Leicester area after 10.30am on Sunday into south Wales before leaving after the shooting.

Dashcam footage

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes added: “We need information about the movement of these vehicles and their occupants, including any dashcam footage, particularly from commercial vehicles, for any journeys on Sunday.

“Both vehicles were seized following last night’s arrests and will be subject to forensic examination.

“While we have teams of officers carrying out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries, I also appeal for any dashcam footage or CCTV around Llys Illtyd and the nearby retail park between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday March 9 which may have captured these vehicles and any witnesses.

“The investigation has continued at pace, and we are working hard to establish a motive for Joanne’s killing. We are exploring several lines of inquiry, including the possibility that she was the victim of mistaken identity.

“I would urge anyone who has information, either about Joanne’s death or what happened at the property in Llys Illtyd on Sunday evening, to do the right thing and come forward – the smallest piece of information could be of vital importance.”

Chief Superintendent Steve Jones, of South Wales Police, thanked the community for their support over the investigation into Ms Penney’s death.

“I understand that an incident such as this will cause a lot of concern among local residents,” he said.

“You will see an increased police presence in the area, both as part of the investigation into Joanne’s death and to reassure the community.”

