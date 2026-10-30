Four nations must ‘move at same pace together’, Burnham says on devolution

Press Association Political Staff

The four nations must “move at the same pace together,” Andy Burnham has said amid questions about the scope of devolution within his offer to First Ministers.

The Prime Minister met leaders from Scotland and Wales and representatives from Northern Ireland to discuss handing regions more powers to control employment support and funding for reindustrialisation.

SNP leader John Swinney and Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth both want a wider conversation about independence, but Mr Burnham has ruled out holding referendums on the issue.

Speaking to reporters after the first National Economic Council for the nations in Glasgow on Friday, the Prime Minister highlighted plans for devolution at the regional level, saying he wanted to ensure no one country was “left behind”.

“It’s really important that we all move at the same pace together, and I won’t allow anything to delay that,” he said.

“Growth can’t wait. People need to see improvements in employment and in living standards in all parts of the UK.”

Northern Ireland was represented by officials at the meeting amid the political fallout from the Drumcree parade dispute.

Asked whether he had offered the devolved administration any additional powers, Mr Burnham said: “We had a good discussion today on two fronts.

“One around reindustrialisation and the offer of more devolution of innovation funding to the regional level.

“It’s about creating those structures at a regional level, and that’s a matter for Scotland and Wales to decide what that looks like in both countries.

“It’s not for me to impose or try to interfere there. But once there is a vehicle that can be backed by the Scottish Government, it can be backed by the UK Government, both coming together to work jointly, and in the context of reindustrialisation, more devolution of innovation funding.”

He added: “Secondly, we had a conversation about employment support, and particularly young people. There are too many young people out of work here in Scotland, in Wales, and in England too.”

He said the Government would look at “arrangements for further devolution of employment support, particularly for young people in both Scotland and Wales” following the meeting.

The Prime Minister has put devolution at the heart of his policy agenda since entering Downing Street this summer, pledging to “rewire the state” and hand more control to regional mayors and authorities across England in a bid to boost growth.

His vision for further devolution at the national level has been less clear, but the Prime Minister has said he will listen to the administrations’ calls for further powers while advocating that they share more responsibilities with local authorities.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, who is also visiting Scotland on Friday, said UK ministers want to see the Scottish Government transfer more control out of Holyrood.

Referring to Mr Burnham, he told BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast: “He’s power to the people.

“What we’re doing in England is devolving a lot more power, responsibility and resources, not just one government to another, but right down to communities.

“I don’t want to sound too critical of the Scottish Government, because the Prime Minister is looking to have a constructive meeting with the First Minister today, and when Andy Burnham talks about problem solving, not point scoring, he genuinely means it.

“I would just say to the Scottish Government, one of the critiques we have … is that for the Scottish Government devolution is often about transferring power, responsibility, resources from Westminster to Holyrood and the challenge Andy Burnham is setting out is ‘what about devolving more power also from Holyrood to local government across Scotland’.”

Asked if the UK Government might seek to impose such a system in Scotland, Mr Streeting said: “Wherever possible we prefer to work in partnership with the Scottish Government constructively.”

He added: “We’ve got fundamental differences with the SNP on a number of issues, not least the future of the UK. But that doesn’t mean we can’t work constructively with the Scottish Government, we respect the fact that the people of Scotland re-elected an SNP-led government, so we want to work constructively with people.

“That is the sort of tone you are going to hear from Andy Burnham today.”

The visit comes after the Prime Minister used his first major speech north of the border since entering No 10 to offer an olive branch to Mr Swinney, saying he wanted to work together on giving more power to local communities.

Describing Scotland as “one of the most centralised nations in Europe”, he said he wanted the country to benefit from the same opportunities offered by his drive to devolve more power to English regions.

Not “A region of England”

Ahead of the meeting, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham not to bypass the Senedd or treat Wales as a region of England when they meet in Glasgow on Friday.

Mr ap Iorwerth pressed for greater devolved powers, a fairer funding settlement and delivery of the UK Government’s £14 billion rail investment commitment.

He planned to attend the National Economic Council and hold a separate meeting with the Prime Minister, with justice and policing powers among his priorities.

“This is the Prime Minister’s opportunity to prove his commitment to a respect agenda that works both ways,” the First Minister said ahead of the meetings.

“That means pledging not to bypass the Senedd, and not to treat Wales effectively as a region of England.”

Mr ap Iorwerth renewed calls for a new Wales Bill to give Wales parity of powers with Scotland, alongside a proposed Growth Partnership between the two governments.

“I will be urging the Prime Minister to pursue a range of measures to improve the lives of the people of Wales,” he said.

“These include proposing a new Growth Partnership between the Welsh and UK Governments to boost prosperity in all parts of our nation, as well as a fairer funding settlement and parity of powers with Scotland through a new Wales Bill.

“This also means delivering without delay on the £14bn rail funding commitment the UK Government has already made to Wales.”

The First Minister said the case for devolving justice and policing was “particularly compelling and urgent” and would be a focus of his discussions with Mr Burnham.

He also seeks progress on arrangements for Cynnal, the Welsh Government’s proposed weekly child payment pilot for the poorest families, to proceed without a tax detriment.

“Wales also needs the UK Government to move quickly to ensure that we can press ahead with Cynnal – our weekly child payment pilot to help the poorest families – with no tax detriment,” he said.

“The Secretary of State for Wales has gone on record this week to say that discussions around this issue are progressing, so I expect tangible action to be pledged during our meetings in Glasgow.”