Four people charged with murder of 17-year-old boy in south Wales village

Four people have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in a village in south Wales.

Three men aged 18, 24 and 26 and a 24-year-old woman were remanded into custody and will appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Gwent Police said.

The force added that a 28-year-old woman from Hereford who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.

Officers attended a property in Lower Francis Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, at about 5.45pm on Thursday after receiving reports that Tristan Shae Kerr had been attacked. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Jitka Tomkova-Griffiths said: “We understand that there has been a great deal of interest in this investigation, however we would ask people not to speculate about the identities of those involved.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends.

“If anyone has any information, please speak to our officers or contact us in the usual way.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, by direct message on social media, or on the website, quoting log reference 2600038325.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.