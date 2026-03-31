Four people go on trial in connection with murder of woman shot dead on doorstep

Four people have gone on trial over the murder of a woman who was shot dead as she opened the door of a flat in south Wales.

Joanne Penney, 40, was shot in the chest on the doorstep of a flat which she was visiting in Talbot Green, at about 6.10pm on March 9 last year.

Cardiff Crown Court heard five people have been convicted of murdering Ms Penney – Marcus Huntley, who fired the shot, Jordan Mills-Smith, Joshua Gordon, Melissa Quailey-Daspher and Kristina Ginova.

Renaldo Daniel Baptiste, 39, is now on trial for her murder, while Molly Cooper, 33, faces charges of possessing ammunition before the shooting.

Laura John, 22, and Donna James, 51, are charged with assisting Mills-Smith by allegedly purchasing a coach ticket for him to leave Cardiff.

Prosecuting, Jonathan Rees KC told the jury: “Joanne Penney opened the front door at 10 Llys Illtyd at Green Park, Talbot Green.

“She was instantly shot to the heart by a single bullet fired from a hand gun at close range.

“She barely managed to stagger back to the living room at the address before she fell to the floor and died moments later.

“Five persons have already been convicted of murder in relation to that killing – Marcus Huntley, who fired the shot, and his co-defendants, Joshua Gordon, Jordan Mills-Smith, Melissa Quailey-Daspher and Kristina Ginova.

“Renaldo Daniel Baptiste, who is in the dock, is also charged with the murder of Joanne Penney.

“You will hear that he played a key role in the search for the firearm and ammunition which was used in the shooting and in the aftermath which followed it.

“The DNA of the defendant Molly Cooper, who is in the dock, was recovered from the ammunition used in the shooting.

“Laura John and Donna James, who are also in the dock, are charged with assisting Jordan Mills-Smith, their partner and son respectively, to flee South Wales after the murder took place.”

Drugs gangs

Mr Rees told the jury that Ms Penney’s murder followed a clash between rival drugs gangs, one headed by Gordon called the Rico group, and a rival gang.

He said: “Ms Penney was not specifically targeted. The plan was to shoot anyone at that address.”

Baptiste, of no fixed address, Cooper, of Leicester, John, of Rhiwbina, Cardiff, and James, of Llanishen, Cardiff, deny the charges against them.

The trial, which is due to last for six weeks, continues.