Four receive suspended prison sentences after dog found suffering

Four people have received a suspended prison sentence after they caused unnecessary suffering to black and white collie dog.

Laurie Anthony Murdin Matthew Graham Murdin, Nicola Ann Murdin, and Robert James Murdin all of Bulwark Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, were sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 July.

They had previously pleaded guilty to one joint offence under the Animal Welfare Act in that they caused suffering to black and white collie dog – known as Spot – by failing to investigate and address the cause of his poor bodily condition and weight loss and by failing to provide veterinary treatment for large tumours invading the dog’s nasal and oral cavities – which had resulted in severe infection.

All four defendants received an 18-week prison sentence which was suspended for 12 months. They all received a 10-year ban on all animals and were ordered to pay £400 costs each and a £154 victim surcharge each.

In addition, Matthew Graham Murdin received a 10 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Remorse

In mitigation it was heard that there had been remorse.

In a written statement provided to the court by RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Danielle Wilson said it was on December 3 when she attended Bulwark Road and met Spot – who was outside.

She said: “I heard loud snorting noises as Spot approached the front door from the garden.

“The loud snorting noises also sounded like gargling. This noise was prominent throughout my duration at the property. When Spot came into the light fully, I saw that his face was misshapened due to lumps.”

She added that his nose was pointing to the right instead of forward, his forehead was enlarged and his left eye was squinted.

“He moved all of his limbs slowly, his head was lowered and his hips were also lowered,” said ARO Wilson. “Spot was underweight, as the fur loss along the bottom half of his spine showed his spine. I could also see that his waist was thin. I could feel his spine and both hips easily.”

Euthanasia

She said as Spot went inside the property he stumbled into the wall in the hallway and slightly lost balance, but managed to stand back up again.

ARO Wilson explained to his owners that she was concerned about Spot’s condition and he needed urgent veterinary care.

Whilst ARO Wilson was at the property Spot collapsed and was rushed to the vets and due to the severity of his condition he was immediately euthanised.

ARO Wilson added that the vet opened his mouth to show the extent of the growths inside his mouth and throat. She said: “The roof of the mouth was bulging from a growth and there was a black growth to the back of Spot’s throat.”

She added that she also took photographs of a member of staff with her fingers in between Spot’s ribs and photographs of her holding his hip bones. The veterinarian supported that he was suffering under the Animal Welfare Act.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

