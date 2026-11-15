Four-way election after councillor’s resignation

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A four-way battle is to take place for a Pembrokeshire County Council seat following the resignation of a former Cabinet member.

Joshua Beynon, who first represented Pembroke Dock: Central at 19, resigned from Pembrokeshire County Council on 31 October.

The former councillor called the role “the honour of my life” but said he had to leave after being offered a “fantastic new opportunity”.

He said the past year had been incredibly difficult after his father died from cancer in November 2025.

“I have tried to continue in the role, but I feel it is now time to step away.”

Cllr Beynon was Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for finance and has also served as mayor of Pembroke Dock, worked to improve Memorial Park, promoted access to sport and helped introduce the council’s first net zero action plan.

In 2019, he successfully moved for the council to declare a climate emergency, putting it on the path to net zero and sparking political debate.

Mr Beynon has warned that councillors face growing personal attacks, threats and online abuse.

He said the hostility could deter people from standing for public office.

He said his most rewarding moments came from helping residents through tough times and voicing their concerns in council meetings.

His resignation created a vacancy in Pembroke Dock: Central, triggering a by-election.

The four hopefuls standing are: Welsh Conservative Claire Francis-Boswell, Stephen O’Connor for Welsh Labour, Ray Roberts (formerly a member of Restore Britain and Advance UK) for Reform UK Wales, and Terence David Jones for Restore Britain.

Voters will decide on 8 December.

During his time in office, Mr Beynon supported hundreds of residents with issues including housing, social care, roads, litter and public rights of way.