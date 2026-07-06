‘Fragmented’ social care system in Wales putting older people’s wellbeing at risk

Nation.Cymru staff

The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales has said the reality of many older people’s experiences of social care seems to be falling short of the ambitions set out in policy and legislation.

Publishing the findings of research recently undertaken on her behalf, the Commissioner highlights a ‘fragmented’ system often characterised by poor communication, delays and a lack of coordination, which leaves individuals and their loved ones facing significant responsibilities and pressures, often under very challenging circumstances.

The Commissioner’s findings are based on experiences shared by 268 individuals from across Wales – older people receiving social care, as well as family and friends who in many cases provide significant amounts of unpaid care and other support.

Participants were asked a series of questions focused on key standards relating to social care in Wales, which set out clear expectations about the quality of support provided by local authorities. A number of individuals also took part in more detailed interviews, which provided opportunities to explore their responses and experiences further.

The Commissioner has shared her findings with key organisations with responsibilities for social care, including the Welsh Government, local authorities, health boards and Regional Partnership Boards. She wants to see decisive action across a number of key areas that would improve people’s experiences and the quality of care and support provided without the need for significant reform of social care, something that, while important in the long term, will take a considerable amount of time.

Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, Rhian Bowen-Davies, said:“Social care plays a crucial role in the lives of tens of thousands of older people across Wales, offering invaluable support that should enable individuals to live safely and independently, and have the best possible quality of life.

“But issues and concerns about social care are frequently raised with me – both through my Advice and Assistance Service and at community engagement events – which indicate that in many cases people’s experiences seem to be falling short of what they might expect based on the policy and legislation we have here in Wales.

“That’s why I wanted to explore the day-to-day-realities of older people’s experiences in more detail in order to determine where action and improvements might be needed, and I’d like to thank everyone who responded.

“My findings highlight that while many of the participants greatly value care and support staff, recognising the considerable pressures and challenges they face within an under-resourced system, a number of common issues appear to be impacting on the wellbeing, quality of life and independence of older people receiving social care in Wales.

“These issues include information and communication gaps, which often result in delays and duplication, as well as the significant demands and financial pressures placed on unpaid carers and family members, some of whom described supporting their loved ones as a ‘continual battle’.

“The research also indicates that older people’s voices are often not reflected in assessments or reporting on the quality of social care services by local authorities, with only a handful of annual reports including feedback from older people about their direct experiences.

“This raises questions about the extent to which these are informed by those who use services, and whether they provide a sufficiently robust picture of the quality of services.

“I have shared my findings with key organisations with responsibilities for social care in Wales, setting out a number of areas where decisive action would deliver significant improvements without the need for large-scale, long-term social care reform.

“I will also continue to ensure that the voices of older people receiving social care are heard, alongside scrutinising the action and decisions taken in response to my findings, to drive positive change across Wales.”