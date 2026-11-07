Framed Covid-19 memorial set for local council office

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A framed memorial to remember those who lost their lives during the Covid pandemic is to be placed inside a council’s offices.

The idea to recognise those who died during the 2020 to 2021 Covid-19 pandemic, and record Torfaen Borough Council’s “gratitude” for contributions made by NHS staff, carers, council staff, other public sector workers and volunteers, was supported at the Tuesday, November 3 full council meeting.

It was put forward by independent councillor for Blaenavon, Janet Jones, who suggested the council place an “appropriate framed memorial” within the Civic Centre in Pontypool.

Labour cabinet member Sue Morgan, who represents Pontnewydd, described the pandemic as “traumatic” and a “distinctive part of our recent history”.

She said: “I think it’s really important it should be recorded and we remember the incredibly efforts made by so many in so many ways.”

Labour councillor for Croesyceiliog Joanne Gauden said she remembered lining the street when a neighbour’s body was taken to a funeral service his widow couldn’t attend.

“Her husband’s hearse and she wasn’t able to attend as she was self-isolating herself. It was so painful.”

Pontnewydd councillor Stuart Ashley, recalled only being able to contact his mother, in Scotland, and step-mother via digital devices or the telephone and he said his step-mother, in Cornwall “was isolated from every member of our family”.

The Labour member said he was concerned about the lasting impact on mental health, including for young children.