France agrees rules to intercept small boats in English Channel – reports

France has agreed tactics to intercept small boats in the Channel, according to reports.

Le Monde said the policy change follows a letter sent by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to French president Emmanuel Macron urging “it is essential that we deploy tactics this month” and “we have no effective deterrent in the Channel”.

France previously said it would review its maritime rules to allow police to intervene when boats are in shallow water, rather than requiring them still to be on land.

But the change appeared to have stalled and UK border security commander Martin Hewitt told MPs last month it was “frustrating” it had taken time to bring in the rules.

A No 10 spokesman said: “As you know, we never comment on reported leaks of private correspondence.

“You’ll be aware that the Prime Minister and President Macron speak regularly on this topic, and we always want to go further on our work with our French partners on tackling illegal migration.

“Our close co-operation with the French continues and has prevented over 20,000 crossings this year.

“That close co-operation obviously includes our landmark one in, one out scheme and, for the first time ever, we’ve secured agreement from the French to review their maritime response so their border enforcement teams can intervene on shallow waters.”

Le Monde said it had seen a document dated November 25 that the framework for the interventions has been established.

The BBC said the French maritime police force confirmed to the outlet that French security forces will be allowed to stop small boats at sea, but only before passengers are picked up.

The move comes as 39,292 people have made the journey across the English Channel so far this year.

The arrivals have already passed the number for the whole of 2024 (36,816) and 2023 (29,437) but the number is below the total for 2022 (45,774).

‘Dangerous moment’

Commenting on the reports, Care4Calais chief executive Steve Smith said: “This is a dangerous moment, that will cost more lives.

“Intercepting boats whilst they are in the water has never been done before because, quite frankly, it puts people at risk.”

He also rejected the notion “enforcement” or “deterrents” reduce crossings, saying they will force people to take more dangerous measures to reach the UK.

“The only way to stop Channel crossings is to create safe routes for people to claim asylum in the UK,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Home Office confirmed on Thursday that 153 migrants have been sent back to France and 134 have arrived in the UK under the UK-France returns deal aimed at deterring people making the dangerous journey across the English Channel.

Under the “one in, one out” pilot scheme with France, which came into force in August, people who arrive in the UK by small boat can be detained and returned to France, in exchange for an equivalent number of people who apply through a safe and legal route.