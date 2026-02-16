Free and budget friendly family fun in Wales this half term

It’s been raining for days in Wales, and with half term here it’s going to be no mean feat keeping the kids occupied. Here are the top five free or budget-friendly days out in Wales to keep little ones entertained all week long.

South Wales

Feel good February – 17 – 21 February

Following on from the success of their free Halloween and Christmas workshops, Mermaid Quay are putting on another exciting event, and this time it’s for the whole week.

Families are invited to a creative, and completely free five-day event of drop in crafts and workshops from Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 Februsry, 11 am – 4 pm.

Each day is a different theme including making animated butterfly models, rain sticks, squishy sensory ball making, and a happiness jar workshop.

The sessions are at Unit 2, Mermaid Quay and operate on a drop-in basis, with no booking required. There is limited capacity, so entry will be when spaces are available.

Swansea & The Gower

Meet the Researcher – Oriel Science February 18 & 20

The family friendly ‘meet the researcher’ events explore biomedical science, (the science that helps us understand our bodies, our brains, and how we stay healthy) in a way children will understand.

Wednesday 18 February is ‘The Virtual Reality Supermarket’ event which will see Swansea University researcher Tennessee Randall explore how we make everyday food choices through a series of short, game-like challenges.

Friday 20 February is a ‘Tiny Hearts, Big Journeys’ workshop. Megan Morecroft will teach you how sound waves help doctors “listen” inside the body, and how scientists are building new and exciting tools to help babies everywhere get the care they need.

Sessions are at 11 am and 2 pm with no need to book.

North Wales

Become a winter wildlife detective – Erddig National Trust 14 – 22 February

From 14 – 22 February, pick up your map and follow a trail of animal tracks around Erddig’s beautiful gardens. Sketch what you find and see if you can match each track to the right animal. Then, get creative and put your building skills to the test by crafting a mini woodland home for a hedgehog using the natural materials provided.

Don’t forget to explore Wolf’s Den, a natural play area where you can soar high on the rope swing, balance on beams, build a den, and enjoy hours of outdoor fun.

This activity is free to enjoy, but normal admission charges apply. Free entry for National Trust members and under 5s.

Pembrokeshire

Heatherton world of adventures

Their unique ‘pay as you play’ approach allows visitors to enter Heatherton World of Adventures for free, using a credit pass system that sees guests only pay for the activities they want to do.

There are also several free activities, including Merlin’s adventure playground, little monkey’s climbing wall, giant outdoor board games, and mini sand diggers.

For those who want to buy credit passes, prices start from £19.85 for 6 credits.

Powys

‘Power up’ half term – Powis Castle & Garden National Trust 14 – 22 February

This February half term Powis Castle & Garden is ‘Powering Up’ the fun as they celebrate the start of our large-scale project to upgrade the wiring within the 13th century structure.

Inside, explore the ornate State Rooms as you follow a new interactive family trail with hard-hat dressing-up area, plug and socket activities, and plenty of ‘spot it’ challenges along the way. It’s guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained.

Outside, take on the ‘Pocket Trail’ to explore the grounds. See what natural treasures you can find to fill your pockets and complete fun challenges as you go. Look out for statues, play hide and seek in the wilderness, race down the longest path, and find the biggest tree for a giant hug.

This activity is free to enjoy, but normal admission charges apply. Free entry for National Trust members and under 5s.