Free Cadw booklets launched to help Welsh learners

A range of free new booklets have been launched to help Welsh learners of all levels learn more about Cadw sites.

The Deg Diwrnod Diddorol y De books tell the stories of more than 40 historic sites in south Wales.

Similar publications are already available covering sites in north Wales.

The new books reflect the culture and history of Cadw’s sites, from St David’s to Chepstow and Gower to Abergavenny, while offering the opportunity to practice Welsh vocabulary and grammar through conversation prompts and quizzes.

The new collection consists of four books, each tailored to a specific level of the national Dysgu Cymraeg courses which allows groups of all different levels to participate.

They can be used at Cadw sites, in classrooms and in online learning and have been used by Welsh learners worldwide.

All booklets are available to download for free online.

Opportunity

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt, said: “Cadw’s Deg Diwrnod Diddorol is a fantastic opportunity to learn Welsh while exploring our incredible historic sites.

“I’m pleased to see these resources now available so more people can learn Welsh while visiting their local Cadw sites or discovering landmarks across the country.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan added: “Cymraeg belongs to us all. We’re committed to building a Wales where the Welsh language thrives in every community as part of our goal to achieve a million Welsh speakers by 2050.

“Deg Diwrnod Diddorol is a fantastic opportunity to use Welsh and learn about our wonderful Cadw sites.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

