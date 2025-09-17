Free childcare for two-year-olds rolled out in Welsh county

Free childcare for two-year-old children living in a Welsh county has been rolled out as part of the expansion of the Flying Start programme.

The Welsh Government is investing an additional £25m this year to expand the childcare scheme in a bid to bring Wales closer to universal childcare for all two-year-olds.

The expansion of the scheme in Merthyr Tydfil will see parents of two-year-olds provided with fully funded childcare for two-and-a-half hours a day five days a week.

Improvements

All 24 childcare providers across the local authority have been approved to accept Flying Start children, in the hopes of driving quality improvements in childcare across the borough.

£30m of additional funding for childcare in 2025-26 was the result of the budget deal between the Welsh Government and Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

First Minister, Eluned Morgan said: “High quality childcare has a really positive impact on children’s development, health and life chances, helping towards their future success.

“This year, we expect over 4,000 more children across Wales to benefit from high quality Flying Start childcare.

“This is great news for families in Merthyr Tydfil and shows our commitment to giving every child in Wales the best possible start in life.”

Investment

Minister for Children and Social Care and Senedd Member for Merthyr Tydfil, Dawn Bowden, added: “This significant expansion for two-year-olds is part of a wider package of investment in the early years.

“We are making an additional £50m available for childcare this year, taking our total budget to grow high quality childcare in Wales to more than £150m.

“This additional funding will make a significant difference to the outcomes of thousands of children across Wales, while also creating greater opportunities for more children to learn Welsh from an early age.”