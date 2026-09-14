Free Christmas parking dates fixed after years of shopper confusion

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Permanent dates for free Christmas parking in several south Wales towns have been approved by the local council following years of difficulty and “confusion for shoppers”.

The move will now see five days set for free parking in the town centres of Neath, Pontardawe, and Port Talbot from December 20 to December 24.

It comes as part of a report which highlighted how since 2023 dates for free parking had been agreed separately by parking services after consultation with local businesses, organisations, and the council’s town centre management team.

However it noted that this annual consultation process was “difficult to administer and has caused uncertainty for businesses and confusion for shoppers”.

The report said: “Over the past three years officers have worked to apply this process but it has proved time-consuming, resource-intensive, and costly to

administer.

“Reaching agreement on the dates has also been difficult with repeated discussion during the voting process and further pressure after dates are confirmed from business improvement districts and shopping centres where the outcome does not align with their planned events.

“In some cases votes appear to reflect individual organisational priorities

rather than the wider interests of the business community.

“Varying the dates has also caused confusion for shoppers, some of whom

assume that free parking continues until Christmas once it starts.”

It also said the process had led to “avoidable frustration” for people visiting the towns along with additional parking tickets being issued.

The report added: “Fixed dates would provide a simpler, clearer, and more

consistent approach while reducing administrative burden and supporting earlier planning and communication.”

There are no financial implications expected as a result of the move by Neath Port Talbot Council as free parking is already provided in town centre car parks during the Christmas period.

The new permanent dates were approved as part of a single cabinet member’s decision in September and will be used from 2026 onwards subject to a call in.

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