Free Christmas parking scheme proposed for city centre

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

A free Christmas parking scheme could grant shoppers two hours free at a series of city centre car parks this winter.

Newport city council has proposed introducing the incentive from Monday November 2 up to and including Sunday 3 January.

Drivers staying for up to two hours would be allowed to park for free, while anyone visiting for longer would only have to pay for the extra time they stay.

The council has branded the initiative a “Christmas treat” for visitors to the city centre, and if approved by cabinet members next week the incentive is expected to apply every day of the week.

Council-owned multi-storey car parks at Kingsway and Park Square will be included in the scheme, along with car parks at Emlyn Street, Faulkner Road, Hill Street, Riverfront, and Stow Hill.

A cabinet report shows the scheme will be funded using around £130,000 from the council’s reserves.

Cllr Matthew Evans, who leads the Conservative opposition in the council chamber, welcomed an initiative he said he had regularly called for during Christmas periods.

However, he urged the cabinet to consider extending the scheme to cover more of January, and said the investment required from the council was “a small amount to support our traders and get the public onside”.

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