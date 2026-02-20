Free dental, physiotherapy, and health checks coming to coastal communities across Wales

Fishing communities will no longer need to choose between work and health appointments, with free dental, physiotherapy and health checks now brought directly to harbours across Wales.

The Stronger at Sea project, part of the SeaFit initiative brings dental treatment, health checks, mental health support and physiotherapy directly to quayside locations.

Services are free, confidential and require no appointment.

While visiting a Stronger at Sea event in Swansea today, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, saw how Welsh Government’s Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme is helping Fishermen and their families to receive free healthcare at their local harbour.

The service removes the need for lengthy travel and difficult scheduling that has long prevented many from accessing essential services.

The fishing industry’s demanding and unpredictable working patterns have historically made it difficult for workers to attend traditional healthcare settings.

Early morning departures, weather-dependent schedules and remote harbour locations create significant barriers to accessing routine care.

By delivering services at the quayside, the project meets fishermen where they work.

The initiative is a partnership between the Welsh Government and the Welsh Fishermen’s Association, working together with The Fishermen’s Mission and the Seafarers Hospital Society.

Events will take place at harbours across Wales throughout February and March.

The Deputy First Minister, said: “It’s great to see the range of services available at the Swansea SeaFit event today.

“Our fishing communities work hard in challenging conditions, and this partnership brings essential healthcare directly to where fishermen work.

“Prevention and early care are vital to keeping people healthy and in work, and I’m very pleased to see this approach reaching those who have traditionally found it hardest to access services.”

Carol Elliott, SeaFit Manager, said: “We’re delighted to see SeaFit Wales making a real difference to our fishing communities.

“By bringing healthcare directly to the quayside, we’re ensuring that fishermen and their families get the care they need without having to sacrifice valuable time at sea.

“This partnership shows what can be achieved when we truly listen to the needs of our coastal communities and work together to support their wellbeing.”

Jim Evans MBE, Welsh Fisherman’s Association, said: “The WFA-CPC are thankful for all the help and support received in bringing this important project from the page into life!

“This would not have been possible without the specialised expertise and healthcare networks of our friends and colleagues at SeaFit, the Seafarers hospital Society, the Fishermen’s Mission and the all-important project funding secured through the Wales Marine and Fisheries Scheme.

“Health and safety at sea has always been a priority for the WFA-CPC, the SeaFit Wales – ‘Stronger at Sea’ project is the first of its kind and scale in Wales that I am aware of aimed at the mental, physical wellbeing and medical healthcare needs of active or retired fishermen/women in Wales and their families.

“Having been a fisherman myself I am very aware of the difficulty in keeping dental and health care appointments when your work is dictated by the weather and tides.

“Given the physical and mentally demanding nature of fishing for a livelihood, I would encourage all fishermen and women in Wales to put their health first and attend one of the Seafit events at a port near you.”