Free entry to Gwens as Gwen John exhibit enters final weeks

Amgueddfa Cymru is offering free admission to anyone named Gwen as Gwen John: Strange Beauties enters its final weeks at National Museum Cardiff.

The offer, available from today (Friday 29 May) until the exhibition closes in Cardiff on 28 June, marks what would have been the birthday month of Welsh artist Gwen John, who was born 150 years ago in Pembrokeshire.

With just weeks before it closes, visitors now have a final opportunity to experience one of the most comprehensive retrospectives of Gwen John’s work.

And if you happen to have ‘Gwen’ in your name, you can visit for free.

Head of Exhibitions at Amgueddfa Cymru, Lowri Angharad Williams said: “Gwen John’s name has been on everyone’s lips this year as well as popping up on posters and banners around Cardiff and beyond.

“So what better way to celebrate her birthday month than to invite her namesakes to come and enjoy the exhibition for free.

“Whether you’re a Gwen or a Gwenith, a Gwenno or a Gwendoline, this is a great opportunity to see a world-class exhibition before it leaves Cardiff to tour internationally.”

Visitors wanting to take up this offer will need to use the code GWEN150 when booking their tickets online.

Following its opening in February, Gwen John: Strange Beauties has drawn critical acclaim and exceeded initial visitor targets, with many ticket buyers being first-time visitors to the Museum.

The exhibition has helped spark a wider cultural moment around Gwen John in her 150th year, with a BBC Cymru Wales documentary bringing renewed attention to her life and work and two new books published which focus on her work.

Amgueddfa Cymru has also collaborated with world-renowned fashion designer and Gwen John collector Jonathan Anderson to create a series of cornettes inspired by Gwen’s work which are on display alongside the exhibition at National Museum Cardiff, along with a limited edition poster which is available to buy exclusively from the Museum’s shop.

Chief Executive of Amgueddfa Cymru, Jane Richardson said: “Gwen John has always been in the shadow of others, but she’s now firmly in the spotlight, yet doing it with the quiet grace and dignity that characterises her works.

“The response so far to the exhibition has been truly incredible. It’s really resonated with our audiences, and I’m particularly pleased that so many have been first-time visitors.

“It’s such an honour to be able to share our collection with so many people and for our visitors to get to know Gwen for the wonderful artist she is.

“We hope this has ignited a spark for more people to be inspired by Wales’ national collection and look forward to continuing to welcome our visitors both in Cardiff and across our museums in Wales.”