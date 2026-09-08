Free entry to Welsh castles announced for Owain Glyndŵr celebrations

Children and young people will be able to explore some of Wales’ most iconic castles and historic sites for free this Sunday as part of celebrations to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day.

Widely regarded as the last native-born Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndŵr is honoured each year on 16 September, the date on which he was declared Prince of Wales by his supporters back in 1400.

That same date also marks the start of the Glyndŵr uprising, a rebellion against English rule under Henry IV that lasted some 15 years. While the revolt didn’t achieve its ultimate aims, it left a legacy of national pride and cultural identity that endures today.

The free entry scheme will apply to Cadw-run monuments across Wales on 13 September. Many of these – including Caernarfon, Coety, Dinefwr and Kidwelly castles – were once under siege during Glyndŵr’s rebellion, making them living links to this defining chapter of Welsh history.

Events are also planned at several locations to mark the occasion, including a parade at Castell Harlech, which served as key residence for Glyndŵr and his family where he held his parliament following its capture in 1404 to 1409. There will also be costumed guided tours at Castell Cricieth.

Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, said: “Owain Glyndŵr’s story is woven into the fabric of Welsh identity, and his influence can still be felt across the country today.

“Giving children free access to Cadw’s sites in his honour is a wonderful way to bring history to life for younger generations.

“These castles and monuments are far more than historic buildings – they are storytellers in their own right, and it’s only right that we open their doors to everyone as we reflect on Glyndŵr’s proclamation as Prince of Wales.”

CEO of Cadw, Dr Kate Roberts, said: “Our hope is that free entry for under-17s will inspire more families to discover what Cadw sites have to offer, and experience first-hand the rich and varied history that shaped Wales.

“Every site in our care tells its own story, and so many of them were touched by Glyndŵr’s rebellion in one way or another.

“Though his campaign ultimately fell short, the mark he left behind still resonates at many of the places we look after today.”

To find out more, visit the Cadw site here.

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