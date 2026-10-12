Free family festival returns with music, workshops and eco-friendly fun

Amelia Jones

A sustainable festival will return to a Welsh city this autumn, featuring live music and free activities.

Newport EcoFest will return to The Riverfront this month, offering a free day of family activities, live music and practical ideas for more sustainable living.

The festival will take place on Saturday, 17 October, from 10am to 3pm, bringing together local organisations, businesses and performers to celebrate environmental awareness and encourage people to make greener choices.

Visitors can expect a range of activities exploring sustainability, eco-friendly living and ways to reduce environmental impact, with organisers promising something for all ages.

Live music will come from Welsh folk band Paid Gofyn and Michael Simmonds-Dickens, who appeared on S4C singing competition Y Llais.

There will also be opportunities to get involved in creative activities, including Operasonic’s junk orchestra, where visitors can help make music using discarded materials.

Families can make their own Newport Noodle Pot, while Tin Shed Theatre will present Binderella. Eco-friendly face painting will also be available throughout the event.

The festival will have a focus on greener transport, with visitors able to test-drive bikes and use Momentwm’s bike valet service. Local environmental initiatives, including Greening Maindee and Wastesavers, will also be involved.

Those looking to shop sustainably can browse stalls featuring businesses such as Sero Waste and Arcade Skincare.

The event aims to give residents practical inspiration for making more environmentally conscious choices, while providing an opportunity to discover local projects and connect with others interested in sustainability.

The festival is supported by headline sponsor Inspire Green, a south Wales-based company specialising in commercial renewable energy schemes. Supporting sponsors TOMOE Valve Ltd and Robert Price Ltd are also helping to make the event possible.

Entry to Newport EcoFest is free, and visitors are invited to attend The Riverfront on October 17 for a day of entertainment, learning and community activities focused on building a greener future.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.