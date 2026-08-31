Free food festival returns to south Wales with over 80 stalls

Nation.Cymru Staff

Thousands of visitors are expected at a free food festival in south Wales next month, featuring more than 80 food, drink and craft stalls.

St Fagans National Museum of History will host their annual food festival on 12 and 13 September 2026, including live music, food, drink and craft stalls, and family activities among the historic buildings.

The event will run from 10am – 6pm each day across the museum site. Though some activities are paid for, such as the traditional fairground, and the museum’s car parking charge of £7 will apply, the festival is free with no need to book in advance.

Organisers said they are expecting between 12k and 15k visitors, with the busiest time from 10am – 2pm, and advised anyone seeking a quieter experience to visit later in the afternoon.

Events include a butter making workshop, a guided tour of Wales’ vegetable gardens throughout history, roaming performances from Bloedd Entertainment delving into the role Welsh rivers have played in community and food traditions, as well as the National Vegetable Society’s National Championships, which is taking place at St Fagans across the same weekend.

Visitors will be able to choose from a mix of Welsh produce and international street food, with traders selling cheeses and preserves to Japanese and Indian dishes.

Vegan options, burgers, pizzas, sweet treats and ice cream will also be available, alongside the museum’s usual cafés and restaurants, which will be open throughout the festival.

Traders at the festival include award-winning cheesemakers Caws Teifi, El Cabrón Tacos, Welsh Street Food Awards runners up Fire & Flank, and Marie Cresci Cheesecakes, Gower Doughnut Co., and Tidy Tea.

Organisers have shared that those who sign up to mailing list will receive 10% off in the Museum shop during the festival weekend.

More information on the range of events and activities that will run across the weekend is available on the St Fagan’s Food Festival site here.

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