‘Free’ heating and post-work gatherings tempting workers back to office – index

Two-thirds (67%) of people say “free” heating encourages them to venture into the office during the chilly winter months, according to an index.

Nearly half (48%) of workers now commute to their workplace five days a week, according to the Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index.

Nine in 10 (90%) workers have signed up to at least one loyalty programme, with meal deals and coffee deals being the most used.

Findings

The quarterly index combines anonymised and aggregated UK movement data from O2 Motion with survey findings. O2 Motion has been created by the mobile phone network to offer insight into movement trends across the UK. As mobile devices connect to different masts, they create data “footprints” which O2 can anonymise and aggregate to gain a picture of how people are travelling, when they make journeys and which areas they visit. O2 Motion does not capture international visitors in the UK or children and does not collect GPS data. The research indicated that Monday and Friday commutes have seen 7% and 5% year-on-year increases respectively. Mobile data also indicates a rising trend in younger workers aged 18 to 24 staying out after work, with an increase in after-work trips.

Shoppers

The research also indicates that shopping centre visits have increased for people aged 55 to 64 and those 65-plus. Nearly one in four (24%) people plan to start holiday shopping earlier this year, with a third (34%) intending to buy more affordable gifts, and 32% expecting to take advantage of Black Friday deals. Some of 2,000 people were surveyed across the UK in October as part of the latest research. Jo Bertram, managing director of Virgin Media O2 Business, said the index “shines a light on the positive impact that people returning to the office can make to retailers. “Whether it’s creating eye-catching seasonal campaigns in shops near busy office locations or making sure customers have the best possible in-store experience, retailers have a significant opportunity to get creative when it comes to engaging prospective customers.”

