Free NHS Wales app support launched to help people quit vaping

Nation.Cymru staff

People in Wales who want to stop vaping can now access free support through an NHS app, as new restrictions on sales and promotions come into force.

Public Health Wales has launched a vaping module in the NHS Wales Help Me Quit app, offering personalised quit plans, tools to manage cravings and support to reduce nicotine use.

The launch coincided with changes introduced last week extending the ban on sales to under-18s to nicotine-free vapes and other nicotine products, including pouches.

The restrictions also prohibit promotional giveaways and substantial promotional discounts on these products.

The app support is mainly aimed at adults, including former smokers who used vapes to quit tobacco and now want to become nicotine-free.

Public Health Wales stressed that vaping remains substantially less harmful than smoking.

Mary-Ann McKibben, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales, said: “Vaping has helped many people in Wales stop smoking and remain smoke-free. For those individuals, our priority is to reduce the risk of relapse back to smoking.

“The new vaping module provides a practical, evidence-based and proportionate response. It helps people understand their nicotine use, make informed decisions and reduce or stop vaping at a pace that is right for them.”

She added: “At the same time, we are hearing from increasing numbers of adults who would like support to become completely nicotine-free.”

The module allows users to set goals, track progress and tackle habits associated with vaping. It also offers support to reduce nicotine strength and vaping frequency, understand dependence and find further help.

Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health Nerys Evans said: “Help and support is available to anyone looking to cut down or quit vaping and the new module being launched as part of the Help Me Quit app is an important part of that support.

“The new laws coming into force are an important step in protecting children and young people’s health and wellbeing. By stopping under 18-year-olds from accessing vaping and nicotine products and clamping down on the free giveaways and discounts designed to tempt them, we’re giving our children and young people a better chance to grow up healthier and free from nicotine addiction.”

Bilingual resources

The launch is accompanied by bilingual resources, including an online Your Quit Plan tool, a Passport to Vape Free guide covering cravings and different approaches to quitting, and a Vape Taper Tracker to help users monitor their vaping and identify triggers.

The resources can be used independently or alongside local Help Me Quit support where available.

Public Health Wales has also produced guidance for teachers, youth workers, school nursing teams and healthcare professionals supporting young people who vape.

Vape Wise and the Nicotine Dependence Guide are primarily intended for professionals working with those aged 12–17. They cover conversations about vaping, recognising nicotine dependence and finding appropriate support.

Public Health Wales advises that children and young people should neither smoke nor vape, and that people who do not smoke should not start vaping. It also says young people who have developed nicotine dependence should be able to seek help without judgement.

The Help Me Quit app is available in English and Welsh. Further information and support are available at helpmequit.wales or by calling 0800 085 2219 or texting HMQ to 80818.