Free parking proposed for city’s busy Christmas period

Free car parking is set to be reintroduced across a south Wales city in the run-up to Christmas, the city council has said.

If approved, the measure would apply to seven of Newport’s car parks on Saturdays between November 15 and December 27.

Newport Bus will also launch a £13 app-exclusive ticket that allows up to four people all-day travel around the city.

That scheme will also come into effect on November 15 – coinciding with the Countdown to Christmas lights switch-on event – and will run until January 3.

Underspend

“By offering a mix of free parking and discounted bus travel, it couldn’t be easier to come into the city centre this Christmas,” said Cllr Emma Stowell-Corten, the cabinet member for culture and communication.

Pending cabinet member approval, the seven-week free parking policy will apply to car parks in Emlyn Street, Faulkner Road, Hill Street, Kingsway, Park Square, Riverfront and Stow Hill.

The council estimates it will cost the equivalent of around £40,000 in lost parking income, but its chief financial officer said the latest budget forecast “suggests that the cost is manageable due to a reported underspend”.

Other festive attractions in the council’s Festive Newport calendar include a Christmas market in the city centre, the return of the Winter Wonderland ice rink and fairground in Usk Way, Santa workshops, and events in the Kingsway shopping centre.

There’ll also be themed events at Newport Market, free arts and crafts events at the city centre museum, and pantomime performances of Rapunzel at the Riverfront Theatre.

Footfall

“We’re super excited about all the fantastic events and activities that we’ve got lined up as part of Festive Newport,” said Cllr Stowell-Corten. “Partners have come together to ensure there’s something for everyone, from the minute we switch on the Christmas lights, right through into the new year.

“Earlier this month we saw fantastic footfall as people flocked to our food festival, and there will definitely be plenty to tempt everyone back as we really get into the festive spirit.”

Cllr James Clarke, the cabinet member for regeneration, noted recent figures on the city centre – which showed 83% of premises are occupied and 70% of businesses are classed as independents.

Newport Council has regularly disputed reports the city has some of the UK’s highest rates of empty shops, but has accepted there are challenges in bringing some units back into use, because the majority are privately-owned.

It has a range of enforcement options at its disposal but also offers financial support for regeneration to owners of empty premises.

The council said empty shops made up less than 17% of the city centre in September 2025, down from more than 23% a year previously.

“We have an amazing offering,” said Cllr Clarke. “I’d encourage everyone to come into Newport, pick up some personalised gifts, grab something to eat and drink, and enjoy the festive events while you’re here.”

On the Newport Bus plans, Alex Clarke, the firm’s commercial manager, added: “By offering a flexible group ticket, we hope that more people will hop on the bus into the city centre whether it’s for shopping, heading to the pantomime or for celebrations with friends.”