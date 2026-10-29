Free Remembrance travel announced for veterans, serving personnel and cadets

A major bus operator is offering free travel across Wales to members of the Armed Forces community to help them attend Remembrance services and commemorations.

Serving military personnel, veterans and cadets across Wales will be able to travel free on Stagecoach buses on Remembrance Sunday, 8 November, and Remembrance Day, Wednesday 11 November.

Serving personnel can qualify by wearing their uniform or carrying valid military identification, while cadets must be in uniform, and veterans should wear their medals or a Veterans Badge.

Chris Hanson, Managing Director for Stagecoach South Wales, said: “Remembrance is an important opportunity for communities across Wales to come together, reflect and pay tribute to all those who have served, and those whose lives have been affected by conflict.

“We’re proud to continue offering free travel to serving personnel, veterans and cadets as they take part in commemorations across the country. It’s a small gesture of our appreciation for the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces community, and our way of helping people come together to remember and pay their respects.”

Stagecoach has been a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant since March 2015 and holds Gold status under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, recognising its commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.

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