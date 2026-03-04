Free school meals easing financial pressures for families in Wales

New research has found that Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM) have removed financial barriers for families, increased access to nutritious food and reduced stigma in schools across Wales.

The policy, introduced in 2022 in response to the cost-of-living crisis, guarantees a free school meal to every primary-aged learner in Wales. It was designed not only to ease household budgets but also to improve children’s nutrition, reduce health inequalities and support educational attainment.

An evaluation of the scheme found that it has eased financial pressures for many families, particularly those who were previously just above the eligibility threshold for free school meals. Parents reported no longer having to budget separately for school dinners or prepare packed lunches, providing greater financial certainty at a time of rising living costs.

Schools have also welcomed the policy, saying it has helped to remove the stigma historically associated with free school meals. By ensuring that all pupils receive the same offer, visible differences between children have been reduced, contributing to a more inclusive environment. Several schools reported that children who previously arrived at school hungry are now guaranteed at least one hot meal a day.

All maintained schools are required to follow the Healthy Eating Regulations when planning menus. As a result, more learners are being exposed to balanced meals and a wider range of food options, encouraging healthier eating habits.

Further changes are planned to strengthen nutritional standards. New regulations for nursery and primary learners, aligning provision more closely with the latest dietary guidance, will come into force in maintained nursery and primary schools on 31 October 2026.

In December, the funding rate paid to schools per meal was increased from £3.20 to £3.40 to support delivery of the scheme.

Sue Roche, headteacher of Garnteg Primary School, said the programme had made a significant difference to pupils.

“Universal Primary Free School Meals at Garnteg Primary School is a great way for children to enjoy a delicious meal at lunch whilst socialising with their peers,” she said.

“It ensures every child receives at least one hot, nutritious balanced meal daily. Many staff have noticed improved concentration, behaviour and higher energy levels throughout the day, leading to better learning opportunities and outcomes.”

Positive impact

Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle said the evaluation demonstrated the positive impact of the policy.

“Universal Primary Free School Meals are making a real difference to families, schools and learners right across Wales,” she said.

“Ensuring children are well-fed supports their ability to learn and thrive, and our continued investment will build on these positive early findings.”

Parents are reminded that even if their child receives Universal Primary Free School Meals, they should still check eligibility for the School Essentials Grant to access additional support with school costs.