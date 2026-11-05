Free school meals extended to Year 7 and 8 pupils in families on Universal Credit

Nation.Cymru staff

Free school meals are being extended to Year 7 and 8 pupils across Wales whose households receive Universal Credit, regardless of their earnings.

More than half of Welsh councils are already providing meals under the expanded scheme, with all 22 local authorities due to offer them to eligible pupils by January 2027.

Parents and carers will need to register through their local authority to access the provision.

Previously, secondary pupils in households receiving Universal Credit were only eligible if annual household earnings were below £7,400, excluding benefits.

The Welsh Government said the expansion was the first step towards extending free school meals to more secondary pupils, building on the universal provision introduced in primary schools.

Cabinet Minister for Education and Welsh Language Anna Brychan said: “This roll out to learners in Year 7 and 8 marks the first step in our commitment to extend free school meals to more secondary pupils, ensuring that support reaches families who need it most.

“Access to nutritious food improves concentration, attainment and overall health and we’ve already seen through Universal Primary Free School Meals how much difference this makes to families and learners.

“I encourage eligible parents and carers with children in Year 7 and 8 to register with their local authority so they can access free school meals.”

An interim evaluation of the primary school scheme found high awareness and uptake, with reported benefits for pupils’ wellbeing and savings for families.

The secondary school expansion also follows changes to rules governing primary school meals, which came into force on October 31.

The new Healthy Eating in Schools regulations increase fruit and vegetable provision and restrict foods high in sugar and fried foods. School food will also be an early focus of work on a new Food Strategy for Wales.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality Sioned Williams said: “Expanding free school meals into secondary schools will make a real difference to pupils’ daily lives. Extending eligibility to more families on Universal Credit is an important step in our wider efforts to tackle child poverty and reduce inequality across Wales.”

Ms Williams said other measures included an expanded childcare offer and the proposed Cynnal child payment pilot for low-income families.

The pilot remains dependent on assurances from the UK Government that families receiving the payment would not lose other financial support.