Free school meals report raises concerns over uptake among poorest families

Mark Mansfield

Some of the poorest families surveyed for a Welsh Government evaluation say their children are eating fewer school meals since universal free provision was introduced.

The report found that 40% of respondents with household incomes below £10,000, whose children were already in primary school when the policy began, reported a reduction in the number of school lunches eaten each week.

That compared with 8% of respondents earning more than £50,000. Just 19% of the lowest-income group said their children were eating more school meals, against 56% of the highest-income group.

The findings come from the second interim evaluation of Wales’ universal primary free school meals policy, published on Tuesday, which also recorded widespread financial and wellbeing benefits.

The evaluation was carried out by ICF Consultancy Ltd and commissioned by the previous Welsh Government.

Researchers surveyed 1,517 parents and carers between October and December 2025, receiving responses from 136 schools. Participation was voluntary and the findings are not representative of all Welsh families. Some income-group comparisons involved fewer than 100 respondents.

The report said participation was lower and, in some cases, declining among lower-income respondents, despite the potential benefits for those families.

However, younger children in lower-income households were more likely to eat school meals than older pupils. Researchers said further work was needed to establish whether that pattern would continue as children progressed through primary school.

Across the survey, 92% of respondents said their child ate at least one school lunch a week, with 58% taking a meal every day.

Among families choosing not to use school meals on some or all days, limited menu choice was the most common reason, cited by 61%. Almost half, 47%, said their child did not like the taste, while 19% said the meals were not filling enough.

Written responses included concerns about portions for older children and whether menus catered adequately for individual needs. These comments were optional and did not necessarily reflect the views of all respondents.

The researchers concluded that “extending entitlement alone does not ensure consistent uptake”, identifying choice, taste, portion size and dietary requirements as factors affecting whether children used the offer.

Overall, 77% of respondents reported financial savings, while 70% said the policy saved them time.

Savings were most commonly reported by households earning between £30,001 and £40,000, at 86%, compared with 61% of those earning below £10,000.

The report said some lower-income families may already have received means-tested free meals before universal provision began, limiting any additional savings. Lower uptake could also have contributed, although the survey could not establish how far either factor explained the difference.

Parents’ assessments of the meals were largely positive: 87% rated them as healthy and nutritious, and 62% felt the policy had improved their child’s health and wellbeing.

Around a third reported better concentration at school. These were parents’ perceptions rather than direct measurements of children’s health or educational outcomes.

Cooperation agreement

Universal primary free school meals were announced in December 2021 as part of the cooperation agreement between Labour and Plaid Cymru. The policy was rolled out between September 2022 and September 2024, extending entitlement to all primary-aged children attending local authority maintained schools.

The final phase of the evaluation will investigate why some lower-income households make less use of free school meals and examine barriers facing children with additional learning needs. It will also explore changes to local food procurement.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The evaluation shows that the rollout of universal free school meals in primary schools is making a positive difference for families, supporting them with cost-of-living pressures, reducing health inequalities and promoting healthy eating.

“The findings of this report will inform the final phase of the evaluation including what can be done to improve uptake.”

The spokesperson added that the findings were gathered before revised Healthy Eating Regulations were introduced and provided “a snapshot of respondents’ experiences and perceptions at a relatively early stage of policy implementation”.